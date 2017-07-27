Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, July 27

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

Soccer

Europa League qualifiers

AC Milan feature in Europa League qualifiers

ZURICH - AC Milan return to European action after a three-season absence when they visit Universitatea Craiova for a third qualifying round first leg tie. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Brian Homewood)

International Champions Cup Singapore

Bayern face Inter in second Singapore friendly

SINGAPORE - German champions Bayern Munich, fresh off a 3-2 win over Chelsea at the same venue, face Italy's Inter Milan in the second match of the three-team pre-season tournament at the Singapore National Stadium. (SOCCER-ICC-BAY-INT/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

North Korea coach Andersen talks to Reuters

HONG KONG - North Korea's Norwegian coach Joern Andersen is hoping sport can play a role in creating a better understanding of the secretive nation. (SOCCER-ASIA/NORTHKOREA, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Michael Church, 500 words)

We will also have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Motor Racing

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel and Hamilton face media before weekend showdown

BUDAPEST - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, separated by a point at the top of the standings, meet the media before a weekend that will decide which of the two leads into the August break. (MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock, including a briefing by the governing FIA on the 'halo' cockpit safety device to be introduced next year.

Swimming

World championships

More golds up for grabs in Hungary

BUDAPEST - Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom goes in the women's 100 metres freestyle while Xu Jiayu of China attempts to add the men's 200m backstroke title to his 100m gold. Japan's Kosuke Hagino goes for gold in the men's 200m individual medley in an event dominated by Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte since 2003 (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

We will also move a preview of the men's water polo competition.

Spitz discusses Sjostrom and Dressel

BUDAPEST - American great Mark Spitz speaks to Reuters about Sarah Sjostrom's freestyle speed and why Calaeb Dressel of the United States could replace Michael Phelps. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 500 words)

Cricket

India v Sri Lanka, 1st test (to 30)

India pursue massive total on day two

GALLE - India will hope to continue piling on runs when the second day's play begins with Cheteshwar Pujara resuming on 144 and Ajinkya Rahane on 39. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

England v South Africa, third test (to 31)

Hosts bid to bounce back with series locked at 1-1

LONDON - England look to bounce back from their heavy defeat in the second test with the four-match series level at 1-1. England hand debuts to batsman Tom Westley and fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones at The Oval while South Africa will recall fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who missed the last test due to suspension.(CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/, expect throughout, 400 words)

Rugby

Super Rugby semi-final preview

WELLINGTON - The seven-times champions Canterbury Crusaders take on twice champions Waikato Chiefs, who had to travel to South Africa for the quarter-final victory over the Stormers, for the right to play the Lions or Wellington Hurricanes in the final. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS-PREVIEW, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

Baseball

White Sox battle Cubs

The Chicago Cubs will send left-hander Jon Lester against Mike Pelfrey and the Chicago White Sox, while the New York Yankees host to Tampa Bay Rays in two of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)