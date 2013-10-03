Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Road-warrior Rays too strong for Indians in playoff

The Tampa Bay Rays continued to thrive on the road with a clinical 4-0 victory over a profligate Cleveland Indians in their one-game, wild card playoff to advance to the American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-WILDCARD/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings edge Sabres in Eastern Conference debut

Mikael Samuelsson and Pavel Datsyuk scored, Jimmy Howard made 19 saves and the Detroit Red Wings held off the Buffalo Sabres in their Eastern Conference debut against one of their Atlantic Division rivals. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Barca and Atletico seek to maintain perfect La Liga starts

MADRID - Champions Barcelona and King's Cup holders Atletico Madrid will seek a perfect eighth win in eight games when they host Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo respectively this weekend. Stuttering Real Madrid also visit Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Valencia, Spurs and Sevilla continue Europa League campaigns

LONDON - Big-hitters Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt are all involved in the latest round of group matches. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

No panic for Moyes at Manchester United

LONDON - Two wins in six Premier League games have left anxious Manchester United fans wondering if manager David Moyes is up to the job although the man himself is refusing to push the panic button. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PREVIEW), moved, by Alison Wildey, 700 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Drivers discuss Korean Grand Prix prospects

YEONGAM, South Korea - Red Bull's runaway championship leader Sebastian Vettel and his distant rivals meet the media ahead of the Korean Formula Grand Prix, a race the German is favourite to win for the third year in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), expect from 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Woods and Kuchar lead way for U.S. in Presidents Cup

DUBLIN, Ohio - World number one Tiger Woods will link up with his 19th different partner in team play for the United States after being paired with Matt Kuchar for the opening fourballs against the Internationals at the Presidents Cup. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

Seve Trophy, St-Nom-la-Breteche, France (to 6)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: China Open, Beijing (to 6)

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of France (to 6)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World Championships, Antwerp (to 6)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: John O'Brien)