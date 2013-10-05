Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

BASEBALL

Pirates hit back with big win over Cards

The Pittsburgh Pirates gave the St Louis Cardinals a taste of their own medicine with an emphatic 7-1 victory on Friday to level their best-of-five National League Division Series at 1-1. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/CARDINALS moved, 400 words)

Red Sox rout Rays in ALDS opener

The Boston Red Sox batted around in two successive innings to back the superb pitching of Jon Lester in a 12-2 rout of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/REDSOX moved, 400 words)

Braves beat Dodgers to square NL Division Series

The Atlanta Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Friday and square their National League Division Series at one game each. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/BRAVES (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Tigers beat Athletics in series opener

The Detroit Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and that was all they needed to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 in Game One of their American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/ATHLETICS (PIX), moved, 400 words)

A-Rod sues Selig, MLB

NEW YORK - New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has sued Major League Baseball and Commissioner Bud Selig and accused them of trying to destroy his reputation and his career. (BASEBALL-DOPING/RODRIGUEZ moved, by Ellen Wulfhorst, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v Everton (1145)

Cardiff City v Newcastle United (1400)

Fulham v Stoke City (1400)

Hull City v Aston Villa (1400)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1400)

Sunderland v Manchester United (1630)

United bid to stop the rot at managerless Sunderland

LONDON - Manchester United try to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat when they visit managerless Sunderland, Liverpool can return to the top of the table with a win at home to Crystal Palace and Manchester City host Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Stephen Wood, 700 words)

La Liga

Elche v Espanyol (1400)

Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (1600)

Levante v Real Madrid (1800)

Barcelona v Real Valladolid (2000)

Barca look to stay perfect against Real Valladolid

MADRID - Barcelona look to retain their 100 percent record and go three points clear at the top at home to Real Valladolid while Real Madrid will try to rebound at Levante after last weekend's defeat to city rivals Atletico. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 600 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

Mainz v Hoffenheim (1330)

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Braunschweig (1330)

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (1630)

Dortmund and Bayern face away days

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, separated by goal difference at the top of the table, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Atalanta Bergamo (1600)

Inter Milan v AS Roma (1845)

Roma aim to maintain perfect run

ROME - Leaders Roma, who have a 100 percent record from their six games this season, face a tough trip to fourth-placed Inter while Chievo Verona host fellow strugglers Atalanta. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 450 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v St Etienne (1500)

En Avant Guingamp v Stade Rennes (1800)

Nantes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)

Lille v Ajaccio (1800)

Toulouse v Nice (1800)

Valenciennes v Stade de Reims (1800)

St Etienne next for pacesetting Monaco

PARIS - Leaders Monaco host seventh-placed St Etienne while Lille, who are fourth, entertain lowly Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch championship

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v NEC Nijmegen (1745)

Roda JC Kerkrade v PEC Zwolle (1745)

NAC Breda v Heracles Almelo (1845)

Copy on merit

African Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Coton Sport v Al Ahli (1400)

Orlando Pirates v Esperance (1600)

Al Ahli and Esperance tipped to go through

CAPE TOWN - Al Ahli of Egypt and Tunisia's Esperance are the favourites to go through to next month's final. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Korean Formula One Grand Prix (to 6)

Hamilton and Vettel fight for pole position

YEONGAM, South Korea - Red Bull's Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel chases his third pole in a row in qualifying for a race he is favourite to win for the third time in succession. Lewis Hamilton, fastest in Friday practice for Mercedes, will be out to stop him. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

NHL

First weekend of new season

Highlights of Friday's regular season National Hockey League games. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BOXING

Putin will watch Klitschko world title bout

MOSCOW - World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko takes on local hero Alexander Povetkin in front of a 14,000 crowd that will include Russian President Vladimir Putin. (BOXING-KLITSCHKO/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

South Africa v New Zealand

Four tries is the target for Springboks

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa need to score four tries and beat the All Blacks by seven points at Ellis Park if they are snatch the title away from the world champions. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Argentina v Australia (2240)

Wallabies hope to avoid wooden spoon

ROSARIO, Argentina - Australia, determined to win and avoid ending up with the wooden spoon, meet Argentina in Rosario. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

GOLF

Presidents Cup (to 6)

DUBLIN, Ohio - With Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley setting the tone, the United States remained one point in front of the Internationals when Friday's weather-hit foursomes were suspended for the day at the Presidents Cup. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Seve Trophy, St-Nom-la-Breteche, France (to 6)

Europe edge ahead after opening two days

PARIS - Continental Europe, captained by Jose Maria Olazabal, take a one-point lead over Sam Torrance's Britain and Ireland side into the third day. (GOLF-TROPHY/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 6)

Nadal on brink of reclaiming top spot

Rafa Nadal will return to the top of the world rankings if he can beat fourth seed Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/CHINA, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)

Copy on merit

RALLYING

Rally of France

Copy on merit

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Antwerp (to 6)

Copy on merit

