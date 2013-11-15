Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

NFL

Colts rally to overcome Titans

The Indianapolis Colts produced a blistering opening to the second half to mount a 30-27 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans, opening up a healthy three-game lead in the AFC South. (NFL-TITANS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cabrera wins second successive AL MVP

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was named the American League's Most Valuable Player for the second successive year, while the National League MVP race could be a tight contest between Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks, Andrew McCutchen of the Pirates and the Cardinals' Yadier Molina. (BASEBALL-AWARDS/MVP, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Harden returns to help Rockets soar over Knicks

James Harden returned from a one-game absence because of a foot injury and poured in 36 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 109-106 win over the New York Knicks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - -

NHL

Kings score three late goals to crown comeback

Center Tyler Toffoli scored with 1:27 left in the third period to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback by the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix, Austin (to 17)

Winning is what gets Vettel's heart racing

AUSTIN, Texas - Winning, more than setting records, is what sets Sebastian Vettel's heart racing but Red Bull's quadruple Formula One world champion plans to do both on Sunday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/VETTEL (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship (to 17)

Stenson heads trio hunting European money list honours

DUBAI - Race to Dubai leader Henrik Stenson of Sweden is four-under-par heading into the second round of the DP World tour championship, two shots behind surprise leader Alejandro Canizares of Spain, with England's Justin Rose a further two shots behind and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell two more strokes back in the battle to top the European money list. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/DUBAI, by Matt Smith, 600 words)

- -

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (to 17)

Stuard leads in rain-effected Mayakoba Classic

Unheralded American Brian Stuard held a one-shot lead midway through a rain-interrupted first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico, as he looks to go one better than his career best finish in Playa del Carmen. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 250 words)

- -

Australian Masters (to 17)

Holder Scott seeking to haul in leader Cullen

MELBOURNE - Unheralded Nick Cullen leads at Royal Melbourne heading into the second round, but defending champion Adam Scott is poised to pounce from two strokes behind. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 450 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup European playoffs, first leg (1945 unless stated)

Portugal v Sweden

Ukraine v France

Greece v Romania

Iceland v Croatia (2000)

The pick of the four European playoffs is the tie between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden with little to choose between the teams before they meet in Lisbon on Friday. We will have individual match reports on all four games. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

International Friendlies

Italy face Germany, England welcome Chile

Italy host Germany in a heavyweight clash in Milan and England play an exciting Chile side at Wembley as World Cup-bound teams start their build-up to next year's finals in Brazil with international friendlies. We will have a selection of match reports from the leading games. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/ (PIX), expect from 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Asian Cup qualifying matches

Syria v Singapore

China v Indonesia

Thailand v Iran

Vietnam v Uzbekistan

Yemen v Qatar

Bahrain v Malaysia

United Arab Emirates v Hong Kong

Kuwait v Lebanon

Saudi Arabia v Iraq

Gulf trio eye Asian Cup places

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates can become the first three sides to navigate their way through Asian Cup qualifying and book a place at the finals in Australia with home wins on Friday. (SOCCER-ASIAN/QUALIFYING, expect by 1700 GMT/12 ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- -

SOCCER FEATURE

Gibraltar's historic UEFA debut more than just a game

Gibraltar defied Spain to become the smallest member of the official European football family and the rocky territory's 30,000-strong population is excited at the prospect of their first full international against Slovakia on Tuesday. (SOCCER/GIBRALTAR (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Daniel Alvarenga, 850 words).

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group final (to 17)

Resurgent Djokovic seeks second Davis Cup triumph

Novak Djokovic's Serbia, weakened by injury and suspension, bid to repeat their 2010 Davis Cup success against a well-balanced Czech Republic outfit with the in-form world number two facing Radek Stepanek in Friday's opening singles rubber. (TENNIS-DAVIS (PIX), by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

- - - -

DOPING

World Conference on Doping in Sport, Johannesburg (to 15)

New anti-doping code to be adopted

A revised World Anti-Doping Code is set to be adopted at the end of the conference, marking a tougher stance in the fight against drugs cheats. (DOPING/ (TV), expect by 1100 GMT/5 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England warm up for Ashes at Sydney Cricket Ground

SYDNEY - England, trailing an Invitational XI by two runs overnight, will be looking to build a big lead on day three of their four-day tour match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and set up a win to send them into next week's opening Ashes test on a high. (CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Pakistan v South Africa second T20, Dubai

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)