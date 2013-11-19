Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

NFL

Streaking Panthers pip Patriots

Cam Newton outdueled Tom Brady in the final minutes as the Carolina Panthers edged the New England Patriots 24-20 for their sixth consecutive victory. (NFL-PANTHERS/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup playoffs

Europe

Romania (1) v Greece (3) (1900)

Croatia (0) v Iceland (0) (1915)

Sweden (0) v Portugal(1) (1945)

France (0) v Ukraine (2) (2000)

Greece, Portugal and Ukraine hold leads going into the second legs while Croatia and Iceland start level on the final day of European World Cup qualifying. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Africa

Egypt v Ghana (1600)

Algeria v Burkina Faso (1815)

CAIRO - Egypt face a near impossible task of clawing back a five-goal deficit from the first leg if they are to overcome Ghana while Burkina Faso are seeking first World Cup berth with Algeria standing in their way. (SOCCER-WORLD/EGYPT, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Intercontinental playoff

WELLINGTON - Mexico coach Miguel Herrera will address the media ahead of his side's second leg of their intercontinental playoff against New Zealand with the CONCACAF heavyweights holding a comfortable 5-1 advantage and with one foot in the World Cup finals in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEXICO (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

- -

International friendlies

Australia v Costa Rica (0830)

Russia v South Korea (1400)

Turkey v Belarus (1600)

Slovenia v Canada (1700)

Liechtenstein v Estonia (1800)

Malta v Faroe Islands (1800)

Austria v USA (1900)

Norway v Scotland (1900)

Slovakia v Gibraltar (1900)

South Africa v Spain (1900)

Netherlands v Colombia (1930)

Poland v Republic of Ireland (1945)

Belgium v Japan (2000)

England v Germany (2000)

Argentina v Bosnia (0130 Wednesday)

Symbolic return for Spain to Soccer City

JOHANNESBURG - Spain make a return to Soccer City, where they won the 2010 World Cup, in a friendly of some symbolism. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SAFRICA, (PIX, TV) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Asian Cup qualifying

Syria v Oman

Lebanon v Iran

Kuwait v Thailand

China v Saudi Arabia

Indonesia v Iraq

Malaysia v Qatar

Bahrain v Yemen

Hong Kong v Uzbekistan

United Arab Emirates v Vietnam

Six more teams eye Asian Cup berth

Iran, Oman, Kuwait, China, Qatar and Uzbekistan can all book places at the 2015 Asian Cup with positive results in the penultimate round of qualifying matches on Tuesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/QUALIFYING, (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Confident England target fourth successive Ashes triumph

SYDNEY - Four months after the conclusion of a five-test series, Australia host England at the start of a unique Ashes double-header starting in Brisbane on Thursday. (CRICKET-ASHES/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

We have also moved a factbox on the series, penpix on both teams and profiles of James Anderson, Ian Bell, Peter Siddle and Shane Watson.

- - - -

NBA

Bulls and Clippers put win streaks on the line

The Chicago Bulls put the Eastern Conference's longest active win streak on the line when they seek a fifth consecutive victory at home to the Charlotte Bobcats while the Los Angeles Clippers seek a fifth straight victory when they host the Memphis Grizzles in a West showdown in two of the six games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0730 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins beat struggling Ducks

Brian Gibbons recorded a goal and an assist in his NHL debut to spark the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, who are now mired in a four-game losing skid. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR SPORT

MACAU - Lewis Hamilton calls it the world's "coolest street circuit" and some of the greatest names in motorsport have tested themselves on its super-fast straights and treacherous corners, but for many the Macau Grand Prix is all about the danger. (MOTOR RACING/MACAU moving at 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Mark Dreyer, 600 words)

- - - -

(Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)