Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup

Uruguay finish off Jordan to reach finals

Uruguay drew 0-0 with Jordan in the second leg of their intercontinental playoff to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory and a spot at the World Cup finals in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/URUGUAY (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Liverpool face city rivals Everton

LONDON - Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations will be under scrutiny again on Saturday when they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face city rivals Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Giants prepare to duel Cowboys in push for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - After more than a month of tunnel vision, the New York Giants have just about climbed out of their 0-6 hole with a crucial showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday next on their must-do list. (NFL-GIANTS/, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers grind down Knicks to claim overtime victory

The Indiana Pacers came out ice cold against a revenge-minded New York Knicks team but showed their class and put the NBA on notice with a hot finish that produced another notch in the win column. (NBA-PACERS/, moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby gets better of Ovechkin as Pens blank Caps

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby outplayed his Washington counterpart Alex Ovechkin, scoring one goal and assisting on another as the Penguins rolled to a 4-0 win over the Capitals to stay top of the Metropolitan Division. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Sochi anti-doping measures to be strictest ever - Bach

SEOUL - The anti-doping programme for the 2014 Sochi Olympics will be the toughest of any Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. (OLYMPICS-DOPING/ (PIX, TV) moved, by Narae Kim, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25)

Broad silences boos as Australia slump after opting to bat

BRISBANE - England paceman Stuart Broad took three wickets in a brilliant spell around lunch to precipitate an Australia collapse that left the hosts floundering at 153 for six at tea on the opening day of the first Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

World Cup (to 24)

Scott, Kuchar to reignite battle at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Australia's world number two Adam Scott will battle American holder Matt Kuchar at Royal Melbourne again in the re-jigged World Cup following their shoot-out at the Australian Masters. (GOLF-WORLD/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- -

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24)

Schwartzel leads local challenge for honours

Charl Schwartzel leads a strong field of South African golfers seeking home glory at Glendower Golf Club as the European Tour begins a run of eight tournaments in Africa over the next three months. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Manny Pacquiao v Brandon Rios

Pacquiao fighting for career and country

MACAU - Manny Pacquiao will be fighting for his country and his career on Sunday morning when he takes on American Brandon Rios in the first major international fight card to be held in the gambling capital of Macau. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ (PREVIEW, TV), moving at 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Kieran Mulvaney, 600 words) (Asia Duty Editor: John O'Brien)