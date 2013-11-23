Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25)
Warner, Clarke runfest puts test beyond England
BRISBANE - David Warner and Michael Clarke both smashed
centuries to help stretch Australia's lead over England to a
monumental 458 runs with a second innings score of 299 for five
at tea on day three of the first Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/
(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 500
words)
- - - -
NBA
Red-hot Pacers ease to victory over Celtics
The powerful Indiana Pacers toyed with the Boston Celtics,
then exploded after halftime en route to a 97-82 victory.
(NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)
- - - -
NHL
Crosby secures late victory for wasteful Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins twice squandered two-goal leads
against the New York Islanders at the Consol Energy Center
before captain Sidney Crosby took advantage of some slack
defending to secure a 4-3 victory for the hosts.
(NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports
Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix (to 24)
Vettel faces battle for pole with Rosberg in the wet
SAO PAULO - Wet conditions could liven up qualifying for
Formula One's season-ending race, with Mercedes and Nico Rosberg
hoping to keep Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian
Vettel off pole position. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/POLE (PIX), expect
by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Tatiana Ramil and Camila Moreira,
500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Everton v Liverpool (1245)
Arsenal v Southampton
Fulham v Swansea City
Hull City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Stoke City v Sunderland
West Ham United v Chelsea (1730)
Liverpool face rivals Everton, Arsenal host in-form Saints
LONDON - Liverpool could move top of the Premier League at
least for a few hours with a win at Everton in the Merseyside
derby before leaders Arsenal, who are two points clear, host
surprise package Southampton in third. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX),
expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 700 words)
- - - -
La Liga
Barcelona v Granada CF (1500)
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700)
Almeria v Real Madrid (1900)
Atletico Madrid v Getafe (2100)
Injury-hit Barca host Granada, Real Madrid play at Almeria
MADRID - Injury has deprived la Liga leaders Barcelona of
several key players, including Lionel Messi, Xavi and Victor
Valdes, for the visit of Granada, while Real Madrid travel to
promoted Almeria and Atletico Madrid host Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/
(PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Nuremberg v VfL Wolfsburg
Eintracht Braunschweig v Freiburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04
FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730)
Bayern aim for long-awaited win over injury-hit Dortmund
BERLIN - Bayern Munich visit second-placed Borussia Dortmund
looking for their first Bundesliga win over their rivals after
six failed attempts since 2010 as they bid to pull seven points
clear at the top. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630
GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 450 words)
- -
Serie A (1945 unless stated)
Verona v Chievo Verona (1700)
AC Milan v Genoa
Napoli v Parma
Allegri under the microscope as Milan welcome Genoa
MILAN - Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is under pressure
as his struggling side host in-form Genoa trailing 15 points
behind Napoli, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot in
third place as they prepare to welcome Parma. (SOCCER-ITALY/
(PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1600)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient
Sochaux v Bastia
Montpellier HSC v En Avant Guingamp
Olympique Lyon v Valenciennes
Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux
PSG seek to extend lead at top of Ligue 1
PARIS - Paris St Germain will be looking to extend their
four-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they visit draw
specialists Stade de Reims. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by
1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)
PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1745)
AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade
SC Cambuur v NEC Nijmegen
Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945)
Alkmaar and Ajax eye top spot with Vitesse playing Sunday
AMSTERDAM - AZ Alkmaar can leapfrog idle Vitesse Arnhem at
the top of the Dutch league with a win over mid-table Roda JC
Kerkrade knowing that if they slip up Ajax Amsterdam could be at
the summit with a win over lowly Heracles Almelo in the late
game. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
African Confederation Cup final, first leg (1700)
CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RUGBY
Italy v Argentina (1400)
Scotland v Australia (1800)
France v South Africa (2000)
France finish dismal year with tough Springboks match
PARIS - France host South Africa in their final test of the
campaign after a rough year in which they lost four times in a
row to New Zealand and won only two of their 10 outings while
the Springboks won nine of their 11 tests. (RUGBY-FRANCE/,
expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)
We will have also have reports on the other two tests.
- - - -
RUGBY LEAGUE
Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, Wembley
New Zealand v England (1300)
Australia v Fiji (1530)
Kiwis take on hosts England, Kangaroos face Fiji
LONDON - Holders New Zealand face hosts England before
tournament favourites Australia play Fiji in a World Cup
semi-finals double header at Wembley Stadium.
(RUGBYLEAGUE-WORLD/ (PIX), expect from expect from 1445 GMT/9:45
AM ET, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
World Cup (to 24), Melbourne
Dane Bjorn holds one-stroke lead at Royal Melbourne
MELBOURNE - Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn held a one-stroke
lead over American Kevin Streelman heading into the third round
at Royal Melbourne. (GOLF-WORLD/, expect by 0800 GMT / 3 AM ET,
moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)
- -
European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24)
Schwartzel and Crespi setting the pace in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Home favourite Charl Schwartzel shares the
lead with little-known Italian Marco Crespi going into the third
round of the 2013-14 European Tour's opening tournament.
(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)
(Asia Duty Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)