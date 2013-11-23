Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday: - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25) Warner, Clarke runfest puts test beyond England BRISBANE - David Warner and Michael Clarke both smashed centuries to help stretch Australia's lead over England to a monumental 458 runs with a second innings score of 299 for five at tea on day three of the first Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) - - - - NBA Red-hot Pacers ease to victory over Celtics The powerful Indiana Pacers toyed with the Boston Celtics, then exploded after halftime en route to a 97-82 victory. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words) - - - - NHL Crosby secures late victory for wasteful Penguins The Pittsburgh Penguins twice squandered two-goal leads against the New York Islanders at the Consol Energy Center before captain Sidney Crosby took advantage of some slack defending to secure a 4-3 victory for the hosts. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - MOTOR RACING Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix (to 24) Vettel faces battle for pole with Rosberg in the wet SAO PAULO - Wet conditions could liven up qualifying for Formula One's season-ending race, with Mercedes and Nico Rosberg hoping to keep Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel off pole position. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/POLE (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Tatiana Ramil and Camila Moreira, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Everton v Liverpool (1245) Arsenal v Southampton Fulham v Swansea City Hull City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Norwich City Stoke City v Sunderland West Ham United v Chelsea (1730) Liverpool face rivals Everton, Arsenal host in-form Saints LONDON - Liverpool could move top of the Premier League at least for a few hours with a win at Everton in the Merseyside derby before leaders Arsenal, who are two points clear, host surprise package Southampton in third. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 700 words) - - - - La Liga Barcelona v Granada CF (1500) Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700) Almeria v Real Madrid (1900) Atletico Madrid v Getafe (2100) Injury-hit Barca host Granada, Real Madrid play at Almeria MADRID - Injury has deprived la Liga leaders Barcelona of several key players, including Lionel Messi, Xavi and Victor Valdes, for the visit of Granada, while Real Madrid travel to promoted Almeria and Atletico Madrid host Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 600 words) - - Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Nuremberg v VfL Wolfsburg Eintracht Braunschweig v Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730) Bayern aim for long-awaited win over injury-hit Dortmund BERLIN - Bayern Munich visit second-placed Borussia Dortmund looking for their first Bundesliga win over their rivals after six failed attempts since 2010 as they bid to pull seven points clear at the top. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 450 words) - - Serie A (1945 unless stated) Verona v Chievo Verona (1700) AC Milan v Genoa Napoli v Parma Allegri under the microscope as Milan welcome Genoa MILAN - Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is under pressure as his struggling side host in-form Genoa trailing 15 points behind Napoli, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot in third place as they prepare to welcome Parma. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words) - - Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated) Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1600) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient Sochaux v Bastia Montpellier HSC v En Avant Guingamp Olympique Lyon v Valenciennes Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux PSG seek to extend lead at top of Ligue 1 PARIS - Paris St Germain will be looking to extend their four-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they visit draw specialists Stade de Reims. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words) - - Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated) PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1745) AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade SC Cambuur v NEC Nijmegen Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945) Alkmaar and Ajax eye top spot with Vitesse playing Sunday AMSTERDAM - AZ Alkmaar can leapfrog idle Vitesse Arnhem at the top of the Dutch league with a win over mid-table Roda JC Kerkrade knowing that if they slip up Ajax Amsterdam could be at the summit with a win over lowly Heracles Almelo in the late game. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words) - - African Confederation Cup final, first leg (1700) CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) Copy on merit - - - - RUGBY Italy v Argentina (1400) Scotland v Australia (1800) France v South Africa (2000) France finish dismal year with tough Springboks match PARIS - France host South Africa in their final test of the campaign after a rough year in which they lost four times in a row to New Zealand and won only two of their 10 outings while the Springboks won nine of their 11 tests. (RUGBY-FRANCE/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words) We will have also have reports on the other two tests. - - - - RUGBY LEAGUE Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, Wembley New Zealand v England (1300) Australia v Fiji (1530) Kiwis take on hosts England, Kangaroos face Fiji LONDON - Holders New Zealand face hosts England before tournament favourites Australia play Fiji in a World Cup semi-finals double header at Wembley Stadium. (RUGBYLEAGUE-WORLD/ (PIX), expect from expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, 500 words) - - - - GOLF World Cup (to 24), Melbourne Dane Bjorn holds one-stroke lead at Royal Melbourne MELBOURNE - Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn held a one-stroke lead over American Kevin Streelman heading into the third round at Royal Melbourne. (GOLF-WORLD/, expect by 0800 GMT / 3 AM ET, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words) - - European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24) Schwartzel and Crespi setting the pace in South Africa JOHANNESBURG - Home favourite Charl Schwartzel shares the lead with little-known Italian Marco Crespi going into the third round of the 2013-14 European Tour's opening tournament. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)