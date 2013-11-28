Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Europa League
Group A
Kuban Krasnodar v St Gallen
Swansea City v Valencia
Group B
Chornomorets Odesa v Dinamo Zagreb
Ludogorets Razgrad v PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Elfsborg v Red Bull Salzburg
Esbjerg v Standard Liege
Group D
Rubin Kazan v NK Maribor
Wigan Athletic v Zulte Waregem
Group E
Dnipro v Pandurii Targu-Jiu
Pacos de Ferreira v Fiorentina
Group F
Apoel Nicosia v Maccabi Tel Aviv
Girondins Bordeaux v Eintracht Frankfurt
Group G
Racing Genk v Dynamo Kiev
Rapid Vienna v FC Thun
Group H
Sevilla v Estoril
Slovan Liberec v Freiburg
Group I
Rijeka v Vitoria Guimaraes
Olympique Lyon v Real Betis
Group J
Legia Warsaw v Lazio
Trabzonspor v Apollon Limassol
Group K
Anzhi Makhachkala v Sheriff Tiraspol
Tromso v Tottenham Hotspur
Group L
Shakhtyor v PAOK Salonika
AZ Alkmaar v Maccabi Haifa
Tough trips for Eintracht and Betis
BERNE - Girondins Bordeaux host Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis travel to Olympique Lyon in two of the night's standout ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
La Liga
Barca looking to bounce back from Europe reverse at Bilbao
MADRID - Leaders Barcelona need to pick themselves up after Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Ajax Amsterdam when they play at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, after second-placed Atletico Madrid travel to promoted Elche and Real Madrid, in third, host struggling Real Valladolid on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
LeBron leads the way as Heat beat Cavs
LeBron James had a game-high 28 points and Dwyane Wade had 22 as Miami won their eighth consecutive game. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NHL
Pens pip Maple Leafs in shootout
Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin tallied twice in regulation and also converted the final shootout goal as the Penguins (15-9-1) overcame an early 4-1 deficit to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Round-ups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)
Tensions simmer between Australia and England
MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the second test in Adelaide after Australia thrashed the tourists in Brisbane in an often spiteful opening test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series (CRICKET-ASHES/)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour
Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa (to Dec 1)
Daly looks for good showing at Leopards Creek
Former British Open and U.S. PGA Championship winner John Daly is in the lineup for the second event of the season at the Leopards Creek Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)
- -
Australian Open (to Dec 1)
Scott seeks Aussie slam, Rory out to end drought
SYDNEY - Adam Scott shot a course record 10-under-par 62 in the first round of the Australian Open at Royal Sydney on Thursday but the world number two was left ruing a mid-round dip that prevented him from posting an even lower score. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
- - - -
