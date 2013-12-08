Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)

Arsenal v Everton (1600)

Arsenal face Everton with seven-point lead the prize

LONDON - Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with a win over Everton but that won't be easy against Roberto Martinez's confident side, who enjoyed a win at Manchester United in midweek. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

AS Roma v Fiorentina (1130)

Cagliari v Genoa

Sampdoria v Catania

Sassuolo v Chievo Verona

Torino v Lazio

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo

Inter Milan v Parma (1945)

Roma host Fiore aiming to close gap on leaders Juve

ROME - Unbeaten Roma will try to close the six-point gap on Serie A leaders Juventus when they host Champions League-chasing Fiorentina while fourth-placed Inter Milan face Antonio Cassano-led Parma who are in mid-table. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1600 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Lille (1300)

Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1600)

Monaco v Ajaccio (2000)

Lille have leaders PSG in their sights, Monaco host Ajaccio

PARIS - Second-placed Lille visit mid-table Bordeaux aiming to move back within one point of leaders Paris St Germain who demolished Sochauz on Saturday, while Monaco, a point furtehr back in third, host second-bottom Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1000 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Freiburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Eintracht Braunschweig v Hertha Berlin (1630)

Wolfsburg target fifth spot, Hertha visit Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg can jump into fifth place if they beat relegation-threatened Freiburg while Hertha Berlin take on bottom-placed Eintracht Braunschweig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup last 32

Copy on merit

- -

MLS Cup

Kansas City win MLS Cup

Sporting Kansas City won their second MLS Cup title in dramatic fashion on Saturday, coming from a goal down before beating Real Salt Lake 7-6 in a pulsating penalty shootout following a 1-1 tie after extra time. (SOCCER-MLS/CUP (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

2014 World Cup

Real Madrid internationals discuss World Cup draw

MADRID - Real Madrid internationals including Spain captain Iker Casillas, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina winger Angel Di Maria and France striker Karim Benzema hold a news conference to discuss the draw for the 2014 World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/DRAW-REAL expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Ashes, second test, Adelaide (to 9)

England on the ropes, 531 target looks beyond them

ADELAIDE - Australia captured two late wickets to leave England at a precarious 143-4 at tea on the fourth day of the second Ashes test in Adelaide on Sunday, with only six wickets in hand to stave off a demoralising defeat. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

South Africa v India, 2nd ODI, Durban

Sizzling South Africa aim to seal series against India

South Africa seek to take the momentum of a comprehensive 141-run win in the first one-dayer into a second meeting with the world champions and clinch the three-match series. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1700 GMT /12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers hammer Spurs in San Antonio

Paul George had 28 points and six assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins halt Penguins streak, Orpik leaves game on stretcher

Trailing Pittsburgh 2-1, the Boston Bruins got a tying goal from center David Krejci with 1:29 left before defenseman Zdeno Chara fired one home with 13 seconds remaining, giving the Bruins a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory and ending the Pittsburgh Penguins' five-game winning streak. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Northwestern Mutual World Challenge

In-form Woods leads by two shots at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Tiger Woods stayed on track for his sixth victory of the year as he maintained a two-shot lead after a tricky day for scoring at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge on Saturday. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

European Tour: Nedbank Challenge, Sun City

Donaldson takes lead into final round

Welshman Jamie Donaldson takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the $6.5-million tournament as he chases his biggest individual pay day. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT /, 11 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Downhill, Lake Louise

Men's Downhill, Beaver Creek

Copy on merit (Asia Duty Editor: Peter Rutherford)