SOCCER

WORLD CUP

Benzema and Messi share limelight

SAO PAULO - Lionel Messi ended an eight-year wait for a World Cup goal as Argentina edged past debutants Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, while fellow No. 10, France's Karim Benzema, put two past Honduras in a man-of-the-match display. (SOCCER-WORLD/, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

GROUP F

Iran v Nigeria, Curitiba (1900)

Defensively minded Iran take on goal-shy Nigeria so the flow of goals at the World Cup may dry up as both sides begin their campaigns. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-IRN-NIG, (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

GROUP G

Ghana v USA, Natal (1800)

NATAL - With two European heavyweights to come, both sides will be desperate to win to foster hopes of reaching the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-GHA-USA, (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words)

GROUP G

Germany v Portugal, Salvador (1600)

SALVADOR - Three-times world champions Germany begin their tournament with a tricky opener against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER-POR (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 600 words)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

GOLF

U.S. Open

Kaymer clinches second major with U.S. Open win

Germany's Martin Kaymer, ice-cool in sweltering heat, clinched his second major victory by winning the U.S. Open by eight shots over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

BASKETBALL

Spurs close out NBA Championship

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs delivered a decisive end to LeBron James' two-year reign atop the basketball world by routing the Miami Heat 104-87 to win the NBA Finals four games to one. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox tormentor Swisher strikes again in Indians win

Nick Swisher lined a solo home run - his 16th career homer against the Red Sox - leading off the 11th inning to give the Cleveland Indians a 3-2 win over Boston. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Dimitrov aware of significance of Queen's title

When Grigor Dimitrov grasped the Queen's Club trophy after winning the Aegon Championships a quick glance at the names engraved on its plinth might have given him goose bumps. (TENNIS-MEN/DIMITROV, moved, by Martyn Herman, 750 words)

The grasscourt season continues with the last warm-up tournaments before the start of Wimbledon next week.

ATP/WTA: Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

England hope to push for last-day win

LONDON - England are expected to declare overnight on 267 for eight heading into the final day at Lord's, a lead of 389, and target Sri Lanka with their pace attack in a push for victory in the first of two tests. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 500 words)

New Zealand v West Indies, second test (till 20)

Bouyed by a comprehensive victory in the first test, New Zealand have made one change to their 12-man squad with Hamish Rutherford replacing the out-form Peter Fulton at the top of the order, while West Indies have dropped batsmen Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels to bring in test novices Jermaine Blackwood and Leon Johnson. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, first ODI

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

