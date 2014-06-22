Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

BRASILIA - Argentina captain Lionel Messi and record-equalling Miroslav Klose of Germany rode to the rescue of their teams with trademark goals on another day of rich entertainment at the World Cup finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Iain Rogers, 800 words)

- -

Spanish playoff decider

MADRID - Las Palmas host Cordoba for the second leg of their promotion playoff after the second-division rivals drew 0-0 in Thursday's first leg in Cordoba, with the successful team set to join Eibar and Deportivo La Coruna in the top flight next season. (SOCCER-SPAIN/PROMOTION, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix (to 22)

Massa on pole with Williams team mate Bottas alongside

SPIELBERG, Austria - Brazilian Felipe Massa starts from pole position for the first time since 2008 after Williams swept the front row in qualifying. Championship leader Nico Rosberg lines up in third place for Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

We continue the build-up to the Wimbledon championships with news from the world's top players on the eve of the tournament, including defending men's champion Andy Murray (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, Leeds, second test (to 24)

Robson aiming to put England on top

LEEDS, England - England, replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 257, will resume on 320-6 on the third day, a lead of 63 (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour

Irish Open, Fota Island, Cork (to 22)

Ilonen takes one-shot lead into fourth round

Finn Mikko Ilonen's enters the final round with a one-stroke lead over England's Danny Willett (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship (to 22) Cromwell, Connecticut

Ryan Moore leads by one at TPC River Highlands

Former US Amateur champion Ryan Moore takes a one-shot lead over Australian Aaron Baddeley into the final round at the Travelers Championship, while four others including Sergio Garcia are two behind. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour

U.S. Women's Open (to 22) Pinehurst, North Carolina

Wie and Yang lead at U.S. Women's Open

Michelle Wie goes for her first major title as she starts the final round tied with South Korean Amy Yang, four strokes clear of a group including 53-year-old American Juli Inkster, who could become the oldest major champion. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

Copy on merit

