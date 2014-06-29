Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Netherlands v Mexico, Fortaleza (1600)

Optimistic Mexico wary of returning Dutchman Van Persie

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico will be seeking to avoid a sixth consecutive second-round exit at the World Cup when they face a Netherlands side boosted by the return of striker Robin van Persie from suspension in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 600 words)

Costa Rica v Greece, Recife (2000)

Surprise qualifiers Greece and Costa Rica aim for last eight

RECIFE, Brazil - Greece and Costa Rica, both surprise qualifiers for the knockout rounds, meet in the last 16 with the Netherlands or Mexico awaiting in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Title defence set to get trickier for Murray

LONDON - Andy Murray has barely broken sweat to reach the last 16 as he attempts to retain his singles title but things might be about to get trickier for the Briton. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Clare Lovell)

GOLF

European Tour: BMW International, Germany (to 29)

Larrazabal aiming for title double

Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, the 2011 champion, goes in search of a BMW double when he takes a three-stroke lead into the final round at Gut Larchenhof in Cologne. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 29) Bethesda, Maryland

New dad Patrick Reed will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the $6.5 million Quicken Loans National in Maryland as he seeks his fourth PGA Tour title in four months. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)

Champions Tour:

Senior Players Championship (to 29) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Langer in command at Fox Chapel

Germany's Bernhard Langer, chasing his third major title on the over-50s circuit, takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Fox Chapel Golf Club. (GOLF-SENIORS/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Barbados, third test (to 20)

New Zealand batsmen look to press on and set target

New Zealand resume on 123 for three in their second innings, a lead of 99 runs, on the fourth day of the third and deciding test in Bridgetown. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)

ATHLETICS

U.S. championships (to 29) Sacramento, California

Copy on merit

