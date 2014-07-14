Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP

Jubilant Germany become world champions again

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany are champions of the world again after snatching victory against Argentina in the soccer showpiece with a superb extra-time goal from baby-faced Mario Goetze to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Julian Linden, 1,000 words)

Argentine youths riot as World Cup loss mourned

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine riot police fired tear gas and water cannon on Sunday to break up dozens of rock-hurling youths in central Buenos Aires after the nation's hopes of a first World Cup win in 28 years were dashed by Germany in the final. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-FANS, (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali and Contador set for battle royale

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France - Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali, who leads his rival by 2:34, are set for a battle royale in the 161.5-km mountain trek from Mulhouse. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (to 13) Silvis, Illinois

Harman books British Open ticket with one-stroke win

American Brian Harman clinched a late ticket to the British Open when he won the John Deere Classic by one stroke in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, Edmond, Oklahoma

Montgomerie claims playoff win at Oak Tree National

Colin Montgomerie won the $3.5 million U.S. Senior Open when he edged American Gene Sauers in a three-hole aggregate playoff in Edmond, Oklahoma. (GOLF-SENIORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

British Open

Mickelson discusses plans for title defence

HOYLAKE, England - Defending champion Phil Mickelson is among the players who will host news conferences as the countdown begins to Thursday's opening round at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (GOLF-OPEN (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps beaten by Agnel in slow 100m freestyle

Michael Phelps was edged by Frenchman Yannick Agnel in the 100 metres freestyle final in Athens, Georgia. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, moved, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Puig single the difference in Dodgers win over Padres

Right fielder Yasiel Puig's run-scoring single in the sixth inning was the difference as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 1-0. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

Copy on merit (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)