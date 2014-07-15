Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

World Cup

Scolari resigns as Brazil manager

SAO PAULO - Luiz Felipe Scolari has resigned as Brazil manager after the hosts suffered two of their worst defeats in World Cup history, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation said. (SOCCER WORLD/BRAZIL SCOLARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

World Cup ticket fugitive surrenders to Rio court

RIO DE JANEIRO - Ray Whelan, the fugitive chief executive of a Swiss hospitality company implicated in an investigation into the illegal resale of VIP World Cup tickets, surrendered to a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, a court spokeswoman said. (SOCCER-WORLD/TICKETS (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Contador breaks shin in crash to end Tour hopes

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France - Double Tour de France winner Alberto Contador broke a shinbone after a heavy crash but got back on his bike and pedalled for 15 kilometres before being forced to pull out of the race. (CYCLING-TOUR/CONTADOR (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Nibali holds news conference on Tour de France rest day

BESANCON, France - Yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali is among those holding news conference on the Tour de France's first rest day. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Woods, Scott, McIlroy, Rose discuss Hoylake plans

HOYLAKE, England - World number one Adam Scott, 14-times major winner Tiger Woods, third-ranked Justin Rose and number eight Rory McIlroy will hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round at Royal Liverpool. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Cespedes defends Home Run Derby title in Minnesota rain

Oakland Athletics slugger Yoenis Cespedes brushed off the Minneapolis rain and worked his way through a revamped format to become only the second player to successfully defend baseball's Home Run Derby title. (BASEBALL-HOMERUN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

