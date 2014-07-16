Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Stenson, Kuchar hold news conferences on eve of tournament

HOYLAKE, England - World number two Henrik Stenson of Sweden and fifth-ranked Matt Kuchar of the U.S. host news conferences on the eve of the third major championship of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Jeter helps American League to All Star win

Derek Jeter completed a storybook ending to his All-Star career by helping the American League to a 5-3 victory over the National League in Minnesota. (BASEBALL-ALLSTARS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle, first test (to 20)

New South Africa captain Amla opts to bat against Sri Lanka

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka, in which Hashim Amla will make his debut as captain for the tourists in the two-match series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/TOSS, moved with interval leads to follow, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Van Gaal arrives on the crest of a wave of expectation

Louis van Gaal arrives for his new job at Manchester United on Wednesday on a wave of expectation following the World Cup finals in Brazil where his reputation was greatly enhanced. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/VANGAAL, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali leads Tour de France into stage 11

OYONNAX, France - Italian Vincenzo Nibali takes a comfortable lead into the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 187.5-km ride from Besancon featuring four short climbs in the last 50 kilometres. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg hopes to keep Germany on a winning roll

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg can give Germans another win to celebrate after the country's World Cup triumph but there are several question marks hanging over Hockenheim as the F1 season reaches the halfway point (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, expect by 1300 GMT)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the 10th round of the 19 race championship.

RUGBY

Super Rugby Playoffs

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra, (19)

Brumbies would bring their A-game to the moon, says Tomane

MELBOURNE - The ACT Brumbies will head into their rocky road to the Super Rugby final without any apprehension, having racked up thousands of frequent flyer miles in last year's playoffs, according to Wallabies winger Tomane (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES-TOMANE (INTERVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

Copy on merit

