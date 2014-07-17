Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Tiger on the comeback trail at Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England - All eyes will be on former world number one Tiger Woods as he returns to major championship action at the British Open after missing the U.S. Masters and the U.S. Open because of back surgery. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali still leads Tour de France as race heads south

ST ETIENNE, France - Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy can expect a quiet day as the Tour de France 12th stage takes the peloton over 185.5 km from Bourg en Bresse to St Etienne (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Sri Lanka keep South Africa in check

GALLE, Sri Lanka - South Africa resume on 268 for five on the second day of the first test after Sri Lanka took four wickets in the final session on day one. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

England face India under shadow of dispute

LONDON - England face India in the second test at Lord's under the shadow of an unseemly dispute and disciplinary proceedings involving the hosts' bowler James Anderson and the tourists' spinner Ravindra Jadeja. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect from 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby Playoffs

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs

Sharks v Otago Highlanders

Chiefs' title defence on line in Canberra

MELBOURNE - The double-defending champion Chiefs face a stiff task to keep their title defence alive when they travel to the ACT Brumbies, while South Africa conference winners, the Sharks, should be too strong for the flagging Highlanders (SUPER-RUGBY/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Serie A

Allegri points to European success for dominant Juventus

ROME - Massimiliano Allegri knows he will have to bring European success to Juventus if he is to win over fans after replacing the much-loved Antonio Conte as the Italian champions' coach.(SOCCER-ITALY/JUVENTUS-ALLEGRI, moved, by Terry Daley, 600 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg all set to keep Germany celebrating

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg can keep Germany on a winning roll on Sunday by becoming the first German driver in the history of the Formula One world championship to win his home grand prix with a German car. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 800 words)

Drivers' form sheet and statistics for the 10th round of the 19 race championship also moved.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

