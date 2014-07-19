Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

McIlroy in command with four-stroke advantage

HOYLAKE, England - World number eight Rory McIlroy takes a four-shot lead over big-hitting American Dustin Johnson into the third round of golf's oldest major championship. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali leads Tour de France into second Alps stage

RISOUL, France - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali takes a comfortable lead into the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 177-km trek from Grenoble featuring three demanding climbs (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox fightback to beat Royals

Rookie third baseman Xander Bogaerts and pinch-hitter Jonny Gomes both hammered two-run homers in the sixth inning as Boston charged from behind for a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg, Hamilton scrap for pole in Mercedes' home race

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes team mates and title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the championship leader, will be vying for a prestigious pole position in their team's home race. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Sri Lanka well behind South Africa after first innings

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka were all out for 292 in reply to South Africa's first innings of 455-9 declared on the fourth day of the first test. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, expect updates by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

England, India finely poised heading into day three

LONDON - The second test between England and India remains evenly-poised heading into the third day, with England resuming at 219-6 in pursuit of India's first innings total of 295. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby playoffs round one

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs Canberra (0940)

Sharks v Otago Highlanders Durban (1505)

Brumbies face Chiefs in 2013 final re-match

The ACT Brumbies will be looking to end the Chiefs' bid for a third straight Super Rugby title in a re-match of last year's final with a Sydney semi-final against the New South Wales Waratahs the likely prospect for the winners. (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Sharks hoping to avoid another upset

DURBAN, South Africa - The Sharks participate in a 14th playoff match but are still chasing a maiden Super Rugby title and will be wary of the threat of their New Zealand opponents who return to King's Park after an surprise 34-18 win in April. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

