PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool ready to rise to occasion at City
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
GOLF
British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)
McIlroy in command with four-stroke advantage
HOYLAKE, England - World number eight Rory McIlroy takes a four-shot lead over big-hitting American Dustin Johnson into the third round of golf's oldest major championship. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour de France (to 27)
Nibali leads Tour de France into second Alps stage
RISOUL, France - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali takes a comfortable lead into the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 177-km trek from Grenoble featuring three demanding climbs (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Red Sox fightback to beat Royals
Rookie third baseman Xander Bogaerts and pinch-hitter Jonny Gomes both hammered two-run homers in the sixth inning as Boston charged from behind for a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
German Formula One Grand Prix
Rosberg, Hamilton scrap for pole in Mercedes' home race
HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes team mates and title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the championship leader, will be vying for a prestigious pole position in their team's home race. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)
Sri Lanka well behind South Africa after first innings
GALLE, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka were all out for 292 in reply to South Africa's first innings of 455-9 declared on the fourth day of the first test. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, expect updates by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)
England, India finely poised heading into day three
LONDON - The second test between England and India remains evenly-poised heading into the third day, with England resuming at 219-6 in pursuit of India's first innings total of 295. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby playoffs round one
ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs Canberra (0940)
Sharks v Otago Highlanders Durban (1505)
Brumbies face Chiefs in 2013 final re-match
The ACT Brumbies will be looking to end the Chiefs' bid for a third straight Super Rugby title in a re-match of last year's final with a Sydney semi-final against the New South Wales Waratahs the likely prospect for the winners. (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
Sharks hoping to avoid another upset
DURBAN, South Africa - The Sharks participate in a 14th playoff match but are still chasing a maiden Super Rugby title and will be wary of the threat of their New Zealand opponents who return to King's Park after an surprise 34-18 win in April. (RUGBY-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)
German Open, Hamburg (to 20)
WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)
Istanbul Cup (to 20)
LONDON, March 16 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 29 of the Premier League fixtures on March 18 and 19 (1500 unless stated):
MONACO, March 15 Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.