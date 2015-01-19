Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday

- - - -

NFL

Conference championships

Seahawks rally to beat Packers in OT, return to Super Bowl

SEATTLE - Russell Wilson fired a 35-yard touchdown strike to Jermaine Kearse in overtime to give the Seattle Seahawks a stunning 28-22 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and seal a return trip to the Super Bowl. (NFL-NFC/ (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

- -

Patriots secure record-tying eighth Super Bowl appearance

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - Tom Brady fired three touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount rumbled for three more as the New England Patriots demolished the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 on Sunday to book their sixth trip to the Super Bowl in 14 years. (NFL-AFC/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Federer and Nadal launch Melbourne Park campaigns

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal enjoyed a welcome dose of confidence in dismantling Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny to reach the second round of the Australian Open. Roger Federer also opens his campaign, while Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova highlight women's action. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup: Group C

Iran v United Arab Emirates, Brisbane (0900)

Qatar v Bahrain, Sydney (0900)

Iran battle UAE for top spot

BRISBANE - Iran meet United Arab Emirates in Brisbane with top spot in Group C on the line. With second place in the group headed for a quarter-final matchup against defending champions Japan, both sides will be going all out to finish on top. (SOCCER-ASIA/M21 (PIX) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

Qatar, Bahrain playing for pride and signs of progress

SYDNEY - Qatar only have pride to play for in their final Group C match against Bahrain but will be desperate to take home from the Asian Cup any signs that qualification for the 2018 World Cup -- four years before they host the event -- is a realistic proposition. (SOCCER-ASIA/M22, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

Everton eye end to winless run

LONDON - Everton look to pick up their first win since mid-December when they host West Brom, two places and a point below them in 15th place. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

African Nations Cup

Ghana v Senegal (1600)

Algeria v South Africa (1900)

Top-ranked team face potentially tough test

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea - Top ranked African country Algeria face an improving South Africa while heavyweights Ghana and Senegal clash in the second game of Group C at the Estadio de Mongomo. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Barca host Atletico for King's Cup quarter-final first leg

MADRID - Record winners Barcelona host 2013 winners Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, with a last-four clash against Villarreal or Getafe the prize for the winners of the tie. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Splitter leads Spurs to win over Jazz

Tiago Splitter became the 12th different player to lead the Spurs in scoring this season, recording a game-high 14 points in a comfortable 89-69 victory over the Utah Jazz. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers enjoy another win over Penguins

Rick Nash and Derek Stepan each scored twice as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 to claim their 15th win in their last 18 games. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Cake walk for Walker at Sony Open

Jimmy Walker slammed the door on his competition and rebounded from last week's disappointment with a tournament-record nine-stroke victory in the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Vonn seeks new milestone

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO - Tied with Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell as the most successful women's World Cup skier of all time, Lindsey Vonn bids for her 63rd career victory in a Super-G in Cortina. (ALPINE SKIING/WOMEN expect by 1230 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)