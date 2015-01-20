Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb. 1)

MELBOURNE - Stan Wawrinka's title defence got off to a flying start as the Swiss eased past Marsel Ilhan, while world number one Novak Djokovic also progressed to the second round. Later on Tuesday, women's top seed Serena Williams takes on Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

- - - -

NFL

Countdown to Super Bowl begins

We look back on the AFC and NFC championship games where the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks took different paths to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.

- -

The Super Bowl has an unwanted reputation for being a bust rather than an edge-of-your-seat thriller, but this year's NFL championship game between the two most dominant regular-season teams has the makings of an instant classic. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (ANALYSIS), moved by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Seahawks believed and they delivered

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks showed remarkable self-belief as they pulled off a thrilling comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship and coach Pete Carroll believes that is the secret to the Super Bowl champions' success. (NFL-SEAHAWKS/, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup: Group D

Japan v Jordan, Melbourne (0900)

Iraq v Palestine, Canberra (0900)

Champions Japan face nervous time to make quarters

MELBOURNE - Champions Japan are unbeaten in Group D but they need at least a draw against Jordan to ensure they advance to a quarter-final against the UAE, while 2007 champions Iraq are well placed to take second place in the group if they can comfortably beat debutants Palestine. (SOCCER-ASIA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

African Nations Cup: Group D

Ivory Coast v Guinea (1600)

Mali v Cameroon (1900)

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea - The ghost of Didier Drogba could loom large at the African Nations Cup when Ivory Coast open their campaign against Guinea. (SOCCER-NATIONS/TUESDAY(PIX, TV), expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup quarter-finals

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Elche v Barcelona (2100)

Barca, Atletico coaches preview Cup quarter-final clash

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone hold news conferences previewing Wednesday's King's Cup quarter-final, first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (TV) expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Capital One (English League) Cup semi-finals first leg

Liverpool v Chelsea (1945)

LONDON - Liverpool, unbeaten in eight games, host Premier League leaders Chelsea in a tough clash that stands between them and their most immediate route to silverware this season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEAGUE, expect by 2130 GMT/ 4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Coppa Italia

AS Roma v Empoli (2000)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

James leads Cavaliers past Bulls

LeBron James scored 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their resurgence with a 108-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blues eye Predators as they face Avalanche

The St Louis Blues try to make up ground on the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators when they host the Colorado Avalanche in one of seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Nelson, fourth ODI

England v India, Brisbane, ODI tri-series (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)