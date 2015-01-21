Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Campaigns heat up for Federer and Nadal

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal headline second round action in the men's draw at Melbourne Park. In the women's draw, Maria Sharapova saved two match points to claim her spot in the next round. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA under the spotlight as politicians meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS - A high-octane pressure group including British parliamentarians, European MEPs and those involved in the losing bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups gather at the European Parliament to discuss ways of reforming world governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHANGE (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Mike Collett and Philip Blenkinsop, 650 words)

- -

Asian Cup (to 31)

Rest day

- -

Can Asian Cup be competitive with more teams?

SINGAPORE - The Asian Football Confederation has lauded a record lack of draws at the ongoing Asian Cup, but the absence of tied matches raises questions about the competitiveness of future 24-team expanded editions. (SOCCER-ASIA/EXPANSION, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- -

South Korean military man Lee repaying Stielike faith

SEOUL - Plucked from the obscurity of South Korea's military soccer team, Lee Jeong-hyeop has shown he not only deserved a place in Uli Stielike's Asian Cup squad but he could one day be the answer to their chronic striking shortcomings. (SOCCER-ASIA/SOUTHKOREA-LEE moving at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

- -

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Equatorial Guinea v Burkina Faso (1600)

Congo v Gabon (1900)

Hosts return to action at Nations Cup

BATA - Hosts Equatorial Guinea will hope for feverish home support in their second Group A game against Burkina Faso, followed at Estadio de Bata by Congo versus Gabon. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Capital One (English League) Cup semi-final first leg

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United (1945)

Spurs take on third tier Sheffield United in semis

LONDON - Four-times League Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur host third tier Sheffield United in the semi-finals with a place at Wembley up for grabs against Chelsea or Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Spanish Kings Cup quarter-final (2100 unless stated)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Malaga v Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal v Getafe (1900)

Record winners Barca look to seize control at Nou Camp

BARCELONA - Record King's Cup winners Barcelona will seek to take control of their quarter-final tie when they host 2013 champions Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Italian Cup quarter-finals

Fiorentina v Atalanta (1700)

Inter Milan v Sampdoria (2000)

Copy on merit

- -

French Cup last 32 (to 23)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NFL

A tale of two Super Bowl-bound cities

New England has the Boston Tea Party and Seattle has Starbucks and on Feb. 1 one of the cities will toast a Super Bowl champion. The Emerald City will go against Beantown for the biggest prize in American sports in an East Coast versus West Coast matchup featuring two cities as different as the teams that will take to the field. (NFL-SUPER/CITIES, moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

See also: NFL-SUPER/SEATTLE (FACTBOX), and NFL-SUPER/BOSTON (FACTBOX)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder get first winning record of the season

The Oklahoma City Thunder moved above .500 for the first time this season when they beat Miami 94-86 on the road. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings make it five straight wins

Detroit squandered a three-goal lead in the third period before Pavel Datsyuk and Gustav Nyquist scored in the shootout to give the Red Wings a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha (to 24)

Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els are among a strong field competing at the Qatar Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

England's Lancaster to unveil Six Nations squad

LONDON - England coach Stuart Lancaster names his training squad for the opening game of the Six Nations away to Wales with time running out for him to settle on his first-choice lineup for this year's World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/ENGLAND, expect by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v West Indies, East London, third ODI

South Africa bid to clinch Windies ODI series

After the record-breaking run fest between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg at the weekend, the third one-dayer will be played on a much more bowler friendly track in East London with the Proteas holding a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/1500 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

Copy on merit (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)