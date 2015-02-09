Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

African Nations Cup final

Ivory Coast win African Nations Cup on penalties

BATA, Equatorial Guinea - Ivory Coast won the African Nations Cup after a decade of close calls as they edged neighbours Ghana 9-8 on penalties after a goalless draw following extra time in the final at Estadio de Bata. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words)

La Liga

Elche v Rayo Vallecano (1945)

Serie A

Lazio v Genoa (1945)

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 15)

Hirscher turns slalom run into combined gold

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Austria's Marcel Hirscher turned a storming slalom run into the super combined gold medal at the alpine ski world championships on Sunday. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-COMBINED (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California

Day prevails in playoff at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, California - Australian Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open in a four-man sudden-death playoff, outlasting Americans J.B. Holmes, Harris English and defending champion Scott Stallings at Torrey Pines on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

NHL

Lightning stun Ducks in showdown of conference leaders

The Tampa Bay Lightning struck three goals in the first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Grizzlies down Hawks in Memphis

Mike Conley scored 21 points with six assists as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks in a showdown of two of the NBA's best teams. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby season preview

Era draws to a close in 2015 Super Rugby season

SYDNEY - A World Cup year is always a watershed in rugby but, beyond the usual retirements and departures, the southern hemisphere game will never be the same after 15 teams battle for the 20th Super Rugby title. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

World Cup looms over New Zealand Super Rugby season

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's World Cup defence looms large over a Super Rugby season that will serve as a domestic swansong for a gilded generation of All Blacks hoping to defend the Webb Ellis trophy in England. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ZEALAND (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Sharks pack most bite among S African challengers

CAPE TOWN - For the second year running the Sharks start the Super Rugby season with a new coach and the mantle of South Africa's most likely championship contenders. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Wallabies distractions a test for champion Waratahs

MELBOURNE - World Cup ambitions will hang heavy over all sides in Super Rugby this year but arguably none more so than champions New South Wales, whose coach Michael Cheika must steer the Waratahs title defence while planning for the Wallabies. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

CRICKET

World Cup warm-up matches

South Africa v Sri Lanka (Christchurch)

New Zealand v Zimbabwe (Lincoln)

England v West Indies (Sydney)

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Sydney)

England and West Indies seek some momentum at SCG

SYDNEY - England and West Indies meet in their first official warm-up match for the World Cup, which starts next weekend, in a day-nighter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Fed Cup first round (to 10)