CRICKET

World Cup warm-up matches

West Indies v Scotland, Sydney

Ireland v Bangladesh, Sydney

West Indies seek momentum in Scotland warm-up

SYDNEY - West Indies will be looking to establish some momentum in their second warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Scotland after a humbling defeat to England in their first. Ireland also take on Bangladesh at Blacktown Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/, expect from 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

Clarke still has fitness tests to pass - Lehmann

MELBOURNE - Australia captain Michael Clarke will miss the World Cup opener against England on Saturday and still has fitness tests to pass to meet his deadline to be ready for the second group match against Bangladesh, coach Darren Lehmann said. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-CLARKE, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World championships, Vail, Colorado (to 15)

Kjus ready to welcome Maze to five-medal club

VAIL, Colorado - Norway's Lasse Kjus stands alone as the only skier to win medals in all five events at a single alpine world championships but the Attacking Viking could soon welcome a new member to skiing's most exclusive club. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/KJUS (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 650 words)

U.S. twist underpins Beaver Creek worlds

VAIL, COLORADO - With cheerleaders, college football-style tailgating parties and a variety of musical entertainment, the 2015 world championships at Beaver Creek are all about big business with a unique American twist. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/AMERICAN (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

NBA

LeBron helps Cavaliers down former team Heat

Cavaliers forward LeBron James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against his former team while Kyrie Irving had 15 points and six assists and Cleveland erased a Christmas Day loss to the Miami Heat. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

NHL

Penguins beat Red Wings

Blake Comeau had a goal and an assist in his return from a 20-game absence as the Pittsburgh Penguins shook their scoring slump and cooled off the Detroit Red Wings. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Real looking to bounce back against promoted Deportivo

MADRID - Leaders Real Madrid need to bounce back after last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at Atletico when they host promoted Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, before second-placed Barcelona play at home to Levante and Atletico, in third, are at Celta Vigo on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

English FA Cup

Preston's Grayson plots another upset of Man United

LONDON - Preston North End manager Simon Grayson bids to knock out Manchester United in the fifth round on Monday, just as he did when he was in charge of Leeds United in 2010. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 1200 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

