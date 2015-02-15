Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hamilton (0100)

India v Pakistan, Adelaide (0300)

Miller and Duminy rescue South Africa

David Miller and JP Duminy rescued South Africa from potential embarrassment with a world record 256-run partnership as they posted an imposing 339 for four against Zimbabwe in their opening World Cup clash at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. (CRICKET-WORLD/SA-ZIM (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

India win toss and bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan

Reigning champions India won the toss and will bat first in their much-anticipated World Cup Pool B opener against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. (CRICKET-WORLD/IND-PAK (PIX), moved, expect updates to follow, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Shiffrin wins slalom to give U.S. golden end

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Mikaela Shiffrin soaked up the pressure and defended her alpine ski world championship slalom crown in thrilling style to give the United States a golden finish to the women's competition. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/WOMEN-SLALOM (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Hirscher aims to mine more gold in slalom

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - The mighty Austrians have dominated the medal table at the alpine ski world championships and Marcel Hirscher is favoured to add yet another gold as defending champion in the men's slalom on Sunday. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/MEN-SLALOM (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

All-Star Game weekend

Mutombo named as Hall of Fame finallist

NEW YORK - Defensive wizard Dikembe Mutombo was named one of 12 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame, while Australian player and coach Lindsay Gaze was one of five elected to the Hall by select committees. (BASKETBALL-FAME/, moved, by Larry Fine, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Predators bid to keep streak going at Devils

The surging Nashville Predators go for their fifth consecutive victory as the league leaders are home to the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens, the Eastern Conference co-leaders, have a home game with the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0610 GMT/1:10 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach (to 15)

Rested Furyk storms clear at Pebble Beach

Jim Furyk, who dusted off his clubs this week after a five-month break, surged into the lead after the third round at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Thailand Classic, Hua Hin (to 15)

Hend takes one-shot lead into final round

Big-hitting Australian Scott Hend will be aiming to capitalise on a one-stroke lead in the final round of the Thailand Classic. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English FA Cup fifth round

Aston Villa v Leicester City (1230)

Bradford City(III) v Sunderland (1430)

Arsenal v Middlesbrough(II) (1600)

Arsenal aim to bring Middlesbrough back down to earth

LONDON - FA Cup holders Arsenal seek to make the last eight against Championship side Middlesbrough, conquerors of Manchester City in the previous round. Bradford City, shock victors at Chelsea, look for another 'giant-kill' in the fifth round as they host Sunderland. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Valencia v Getafe (1100)

Barcelona v Levante (1600)

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1800)

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Barcelona, Atletico look to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid

MADRID - Barcelona need a win at home to struggling Levante to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid, four points clear after their win at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, before champions Atletico Madrid play at mid-table Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

AC Milan v Empoli (1130)

AS Roma v Parma

Atalanta Bergamo v Inter Milan

Genoa v Verona

Torino v Cagliari

Udinese v Lazio

Chievo Verona v Sampdoria (1700)

Cesena v Juventus (1945)

Soccer-Leading pair face relegation candidates in Serie A

MILAN - Leaders Juventus, who have a seven-point lead at the top, are away to relegation candidates Cesena and second-placed AS Roma host bottom club Parma in Serie A on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg (1430)

Hanover 96 v SC Paderborn (1630)

Soccer-Berlin host Freiburg in relegation cruch match

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin, one point above the relegation playoff place, host one-from-bottom Freiburg in a key match in the battle to avoid the drop. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Heerenveen (1130)

Utrecht v FC Dordrecht

PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)

Ajax seek to snap poor run of form

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam will be seeking to stay in touch with runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven by snapping a poor run of form against Twente Enschede. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1300)

Metz v En Avant Guingamp (1600)

FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (2000)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations Championship

Scotland v Wales (1500)

Scotland and Wales bid to get title hopes back on track

EDINBURGH - Scotland and Wales, both beaten on the opening weekend, look to get their Six Nations campaigns back on track in a must-win game for each team. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/SCOTLAND, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Sweden (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - -

