Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

West Indies v Ireland, Nelson (2200)

Ireland stun West Indies in first World Cup upset

Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce came agonisingly close to centuries but still helped Ireland cause the first upset of the 2015 cricket World Cup with a four-wicket victory over West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson. (CRICKET-WORLD/IRE-WI, moved, 400 words)

Australia hope Maxwell can be World Cup wrecking ball

MELBOURNE - Glenn Maxwell has occasionally burnt the fingers of those who have invested in him, but could be set to produce big dividends in Australia's World Cup campaign (CRICKET-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-MAXWELL, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

Faulkner rules himself out of Bangladesh match

MELBOURNE - All-rounder James Faulkner has ruled himself out of Australia's second World Cup match against Bangladesh on Saturday and gave no timeline on his return to fitness. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-FAULKNER, moved, 400 words)

NBA

All-Star Game

Westbrook leads West to All-Star victory

NEW YORK - Russell Westbrook exploded for 41 points to lead the Western Conference to a 163-158 victory over the East in the 64th NBA All-Star Game. (NBA-ALLSTARS/, moved, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

Alpine ski world championships (to 15)

Frenchman Grange wins world slalom crown

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Grange stole the limelight from reigning champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria to win the men's slalom, the final event of the alpine ski world championships, on Sunday. (ALPINESKIING-WORLDS/MEN-SLALOM (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Winter Olympics open door for snow sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - With the next two Winter Olympics to be staged in Asia, the International Ski Federation (FIS) will have a rare opportunity to develop snow sports in the world's most populous continent but the seeds they plant are unlikely to bear fruit for generations to come. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/ASIA, (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating , 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach

Emotional Snedeker ends title drought as Furyk blows up

An emotional Brandt Snedeker ended a 17-month title drought when he carded a closing five-under-par 67 to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am by three strokes on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

English FA Cup fifth round

Preston North End(III) v Manchester United (1945)

Man United visit Preston for place in last eight

Manchester United face League One (third tier) side Preston North End for a place in the quarter-finals in their first meeting since the Old Trafford side beat the Lancashire team, also in the FA Cup, 43 years ago. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

La Liga

Eibar v Elche (1945)

Champions League previews

Sense of deja vu as Champions League resumes

BERNE - The Champions League will have an air of familiarity about it when it resumes this week with 11 of the clubs who reached the last 16 stage a year ago involved again. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/2100 PM EDT, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

Injuries hit PSG as they prepare for Chelsea test

PARIS - Paris St Germain were never going to start as favourites against Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 clash but Saturday's catalogue of injuries has damaged the French champions' chances even further at the worst possible time. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/2100 PM EDT, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Bayern hit form as Shakhtar await in Lviv

Bayern Munich are confident they have returned to top form just in time for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday after their biggest Bundesliga win in 31 years on Saturday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SHAKHTAR (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/2100 PM EDT, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

TENNIS

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Top seed Nishikori wins Memphis Open in straight sets

Top seed Kei Nishikori of Japan became the first player to win three consecutive Memphis Open tennis tournament titles when he prevailed in straight sets on Sunday. (TENNIS-MEN/MEMPHIS, moved, 400 words)

ATP: Marseille Open, France (to 22)

Delray Beach International, U.S. (to 22)

Rio Open, Rio De Janeiro (to 22)

WTA: Dubai Championships, Dubai (to 21)

