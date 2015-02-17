Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin

New Zealand beat Scotland but batting less than impressive

New Zealand almost wasted a superb bowling effort to bumble their way to a three-wicket victory over Scotland in their cricket World Cup Pool A match in Dunedin. (CRICKET-WORLD/NZ-SCO, moved, 400 words)

- -

Clarke return has team's 'full support', says Johnson

The return of regular Australia captain Michael Clarke for the second World Cup match against Bangladesh has the team's "full support" even if it will be tough to change a winning side, fast bowler Mitchell Johnson said. (CRICKET-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-JOHNSON, moved, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Canberra (18)

Afghanistan relishing prospect of world debut

Afghanistan are excited about their World Cup debut against Bangladesh on Wednesday, but must stay calm on the field lest their emotions overwhelm them, coach Andy Moles said.(CRICKET-WORLD/AFGHANISTAN, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens and Red Wings clash, New York teams meet

The Montreal Canadiens face off against the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. The New York Islanders also go for a fifth consecutive victory when the New York Rangers, who have won three in a row, visit in two of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League last 16, first leg (1945 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Chelsea

Injury-hit PSG seek revenge against Chelsea

PARIS - Injury-hit PSG take on Premier League leaders Chelsea with revenge on their mind after being ousted by the Londoners at the quarter-final stage last year. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG, expect by 2135 GMT/4.35 PM ET by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayern Munich

Shakhtar seek surprise win to cheer troubled nation.

LVIV - Bayern Munich start as hot favourites Shakhtar against who are looking for their first 'home' win against a German side for over 35 years. The match will be played in Lviv owing to the military conflict in east Ukraine). (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SHAKHTAR, expect by 2135 GMT/4.35 PM ET, by Igor Nitsak, 400 words)

- -

Stepping-stone clubs Basel and Porto clash

ZURICH - Basel's Champions League tie against Porto on Wednesday pits two clubs who have mastered the art of nurturing the talent of little-known footballers and selling them on to Europe's top teams. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BASEL (PREVIEW), moving at 0200, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Real expect return to top form against Schalke

Holders Real Madrid do not expect another goal bonanza at Schalke 04 in Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 first leg after their big win last season, with midfielder Toni Kroos warning not to underestimate the Germans. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), moving at 0200, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Marseille Open, France (to 22)

Delray Beach International, U.S. (to 22)

Rio Open, Rio De Janeiro (to 22)

WTA: Dubai Championships, Dubai (to 21)

Copy on merit on above tournaments (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)