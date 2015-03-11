Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup, Australia and New Zealand (to 29)

Sri Lanka bat first against Scotland

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and decided to bat first in their final World Cup Pool A match against Scotland which also serves as an opportunity for the former champions to assess their strength in depth.

- -

Cartwheeling Hassan an unlikely star of the World Cup

MELBOURNE - At a World Cup where millionaires and refugees share the same stage, it is little surprise that one of the standouts of the tournament is also one of the most unlikely.

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Drivers start their engines for Formula One season opener

MELBOURNE - Lewis Hamilton starts the Formula One season as red-hot favourite in a powerful Mercedes car, while Daniel Ricciardo's holds local fans' hopes of a first home winner at the season-opener at Albert Park

We will also move a factbox with statistics on the Australian race.

- -

MELBOURNE - An Australian court has found in favour of Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde in his bid to force the Sauber Formula One team to let him drive for them this season.

- - - -

NBA

Spurs keep winning streak alive

The San Antonio Spurs built a 26-point lead in the third quarter and held off a late rally from the Toronto Raptors to claim their sixth successive win, but lost Tim Duncan to a hyper-extended left elbow.

- - - -

NHL

Lightning win clash of East heavyweights against Canadiens

Tyler Johnson scored the winner in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 second legs (1945)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Chelsea (England) v Paris St Germain (France)

Bayern need victory over Shakhtar to avoid going out

MUNICH - Bayern Munich must beat visitors Shakhtar Donetsk over 90 minutes in their Champions League return leg to reach the quarter-finals, with a score draw sending the Ukrainians through after last month's goalless first match.

- -

Chelsea favourites to edge past PSG into last eight

LONDON - Chelsea are favourites to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League for the second season in a row when they meet in the return leg of their last 16 tie level at 1-1 having beaten them at the quarter-final stage last season.

- -

Libertadores Cup group stage

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival (to 13)

Sire De Grugy bids to retain Champion Chase crown

A fascinating Queen Mother Champion Chase is in prospect with last year's winner Sire De Grugy taking on 2013 champion Sprinter Sacre, whose career has been interrupted by injury, in the big race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

- - - -

CYCLING

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 17)

Copy on merit

