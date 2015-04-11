Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

GOLF

Masters (to 12)

Spieth in charge at the 79th Masters heading into weekend

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Young gun Jordan Spieth, seeking his first major title, takes a commanding five-shot lead over fellow American Charley Hoffman into the third round after a record-breaking display at a soft and receptive Augusta National. Three-times winner Phil Mickelson trails by eight strokes with four-times champion Tiger Woods 12 off the pace. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Larry Fine, Steve Keating, Andrew Both, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (to 12)

Hamilton favoured to claim pole for Mercedes in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to put his Mercedes on pole in Shanghai but the British world champion can expect a tough battle for top spot from team mate Nico Rosberg and the twin Ferrari threat of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), qualifying starts at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Barca play at Sevilla, Real host Eibar, Atletico at Malaga

BARCELONA - The top three are all in action, with leaders Barcelona playing at Sevilla, Real Madrid, four points behind in second, at home to Eibar and champions Atletico Madrid, a further five points adrift in third, at Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

LONDON - Arsenal will seek to put some pressure on leaders Chelsea by winning at Burnley who are in a fight for survival at the bottom. Aston Villa, another club in trouble, are at Tottenham Hotspur while West Brom and Leicester meet in a key relegation scrap (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tom Hayward, 600 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Bayern out to protect lead despite mounting injury woes

BERLIN - Bayern Munich could find themselves in trouble against Eintracht Frankfurt with the Bundesliga leaders decimated by injuries to key players in recent weeks and coach Pep Guardiola gradually running out of options (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

French League Cup final

PSG take on Bastia

PARIS - The Ligue 1 leaders face Bastia with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who can play despite a four-game suspension for insulting match officials with the ban due to start next week. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1

- - - -

HORSE RACING

McCoy aims for farewell victory at National

LIVERPOOL - Tony McCoy is favourite to win Britain's most iconic race at Aintree on Shutthefrontdoor in what will be his 20th National ride (HORSE RACING-NATIONAL/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Henao, Rodriguez tied before Basque Country final stage

AIA, Spain - Colombian Sergio Henao of Team Sky and Spanish Katusha rider Joaquim Rodriguez are tied at the head of the field, with Briton Simon Yates of Orica-GreenEdge seven seconds back in third, ahead of Saturday's sixth and final stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a time trial in Aia. (CYCLING-BASQUE/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ROWING

Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race, London

Oxford president Constantine Louloudis will be attempting his fourth win in five years in arguably the most famous single rowing race in the world, while for the first time the women's race will be over the same course on the same day as the men.(ROWING-UNIVERSITY/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup, South Carolina (to 12)

Petkovic sees another trip to the final

Defending champion Andrea Petkovic faces fifth-seeded Angelique Kerber and seventh seeded Madison Keys meets qualifier Lucie Hradecka in the semi-finals of at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas - Honda's world champion Marc Marquez is eager to get back on top in qualifying for the second round of the MotoGP season after being outgunned in the Qatar opener. (MOTORCYCLING-AMERICAS/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

