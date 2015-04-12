Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

GOLF

Masters (to 12)

Spieth refuses to crack under pressure

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The biggest names in golf put major pressure on Jordan Spieth but the young American refused to crack, carding a two-under 70 to take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Masters. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

Hamilton seeks to stretch championship lead from pole

SHANGHAI - World champion Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg as the Briton seeks to extend his championship lead with a record-extending fourth win in China. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), race starts at 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Raptors beat the Heat in Miami

Guards DeMar DeRozan and Lou Williams combined for 53 points to help Toronto beat the Heat in Miami. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 450 words)

- - - -

NHL

Senators clinch playoff spot

Ottawa right winger Mark Stone scored twice and goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 34 shots as the Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. (NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, moved, 900 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tigers edge out Indians

Detroit Tigers slugged their way past the Indians at Progressive Field to remain unbeaten and start the season at 5-0. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 950 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230)

Manchester United v Manchester City (1500)

Chelsea attempt to restore seven-point lead

LONDON - Chelsea bid to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table when they take on west London rivals QPR while United host City in the Manchester derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Tom Hayward, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Villarreal (1000)

Espanyol v Athletic Club (1500)

Real Sociedad v Deportivo Coruna (1700)

Cordoba v Elche (1900)

Stuttering Villarreal aim to get back on track

BARCELONA - Sixth-placed Villarreal will try to end a sequence of four matches without a victory when they visit mid-table Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Cologne v Hoffenheim (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (1530)

Stuttgart can climb off foot of table

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart can move off the bottom of the table with a win at home to Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Nantes (1200)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Lille (1500)

Racing Lens v FC Lorient (1500)

Stade Rennes v En Avant Guingamp (1500)

Stade de Reims v Nice (1500)

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1500)

Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Marseille look to revive title hopes

PARIS - Fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille, who are five points behind leaders Paris St Germain, hope to revive their title hopes when they travel to Girondins de Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Serie A

Cesena v Chievo Verona (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1300)

Lazio v Empoli (1300)

Napoli v Fiorentina (1300)

Torino v AS Roma (1300)

Udinese v Palermo (1300)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (1845)

Roma have chance to close gap on Juve

ROME - AS Roma can cut Juventus' lead at the top to 11 points when they visit Torino while crisis club Napoli host Fiorentina with media speculation rife about coach Rafa Benitez's future. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Dutch championship

Willem II Tilburg v Feyenoord (1030)

Groningen v SC Cambuur (1230)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Twente Enschede (1230)

ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1445)

Feyenoord in line for Europa League spot

AMSTERDAM - Victory for Feyenoord would virtually guarantee third place in the top flight and a berth in next season's Europa League. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup, South Carolina (to 12)

Kerber sets up final with Keys

Angelique Kerber defeated fellow German Andrea Petkovic in straight sets to reach the final where she will face American Madison Keys. (TENNIS-WTA/, moved, 300 words)

- -

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Kristoff the favourite on Paris-Roubaix cobbles

ROUBAIX, France - Norway's Alexander Kristoff looks to complete a Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix double in the race known as the 'Hell of the North'. (CYCLING-ROUBAIX/, expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

Marquez grabs pole in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, will start on pole position in the Grand Prix of the Americas. (MOTORCYCLING-AMERICAS/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Amlan Chakraborty)