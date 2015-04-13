Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

GOLF

Masters

Spieth's Masters win offers glimpse into major future

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Jordan Spieth's remarkable wire-to-wire victory at the 79th Masters on Sunday not only confirmed the greatness for which he has long been earmarked but offered a glimpse into the likely pattern at majors for the next decade. We assess the impact of the year's first major. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

Imagination the key to Spieth's sublime putting, says Crenshaw

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Jordan Spieth's sublime putting on some of the most treacherous greens in golf set up his Masters victory and was underpinned by his remarkably imaginative touch, says putting guru Ben Crenshaw. (GOLF-MASTERS/SPIETH-CRENSHAW (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

Fans offer tips on improving Masters' perfection

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The lords of the Masters are dedicated to putting on an ideal golf tournament, and most of the competitors and thousands of patrons judge it to be just about perfect. But an informal, on-course survey by Reuters allowed patrons to voice pet peeves and suggestions to raise the bar of perfection. (MASTERS-GOLF/SUGGESTIONS (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)

Liverpool keen to bounce back following back-to-back defeats

Liverpool's pursuit of a top four finish suffered a setback following successive league defeats by Manchester United and Arsenal but they will be keen to rediscover their winning ways against Newcastle United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Valencia v Levante (1830)

Valencia aim to keep up fight for third place in La Liga

MADRID - Valencia are aiming to go within one point of third-placed Atletico Madrid when they take on Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 300 words)

- -

Constantine back to wake up 'sleeping giant' India

NEW DELHI - Stephen Constantine has first hand knowledge of how difficult it is to wake up India from its soccer slumber but the Englishman insists he can make a difference at his second attempt or he would not have accepted the offer. (SOCCER-INDIA/CONSTANTINE, (INTERVIEW), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

- -

NZ eye World Cup joint host bid

WELLINGTON - A potential bid from New Zealand to co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 or 2030 could prove "a pipe dream" but the ambitious country are pressing on with the bold plans, according to Martin Snedden. (SOCCER-ZEALAND/WORLD (INTERVIEW), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 600 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Australia in the doldrums again

MELBOURNE - The Australian conference's struggles in Super Rugby has alarm bells ringing Down Under, where media pundits have condemned the nation's lack of playing depth in a World Cup year. (RUGBY-SUPER/AUSTRALIA, expect by 0700 GMT / 3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Hamilton win puts the heat on Rosberg

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton's win in China at the weekend has put the heat on Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg and the German's angry reaction after the race will not have helped his cause. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

England hope to heal dented pride

England will be eager to forget about their woeful group-stage exit from the World Cup as they return to the five-day stage for the first test against West Indies. (CRICKET-WINDIES/ expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

