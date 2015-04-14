Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League

Quarter-final, first legs

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)

Juventus (Italy) v Monaco (France) (1845)

Atletico host Real in repeat of last season's final

MADRID - Atletico Madrid host neighbours and holders Real Madrid at the Calderon as last season's finalists seek to gain the upper hand in their respective bids to reach the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Juventus determined to prove their worth

TURIN - Juventus will be eager to forget about their shock Serie A defeat against bottom-of-the-table Parma when they take on AS Monaco in the Champions League quarter-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

World and Asian Cup qualifying draw

Australia, Bhutan among 40 Asian sides awaiting Cup fate

KUALA LUMPUR - The draw for the second round of World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying takes place in Malaysia with Asian champions Australia and lowly Bhutan among the 40 names in the hat. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 500 words)

NHL

Race to Stanley Cup one of the most wide open in years

The odyssey that is the Stanley Cup playoffs begins this week. We look ahead to the two-month tournament with a seven-part package consisting of an overall preview, a look at the importance of goalies, Canada's bid to end its Stanley Cup drought, brief profiles on all 16 teams, key storylines to watch and schedule of first-round action. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 550 words) SEE ALSO: (NHL-PLAYOFFS/GOALIES, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 600 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Cameron French, 650 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-EASTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-WESTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 290 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

Stokes looks to extend innings with tail

Ben Stokes will resume on 71 not out after a fine innings of 143 from Ian Bell helped England to recover from a terrible start as their side begin the second day of the first test against West Indies on 341 for five in Antigua. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague playoffs start with thrilling doubleheader

BELGRADE - CSKA Moscow are at home to Panathinaikos in a battle of six-time Euroleague winners and holders Maccabi Tel Aviv visit Fenerbahce Istanbul to get underway the competition's best-of-five quarter-final playoff series. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

Copy on merit

