SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v West Ham United (1230)

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

Fading City need victory over West Ham

LONDON - Slumping Manchester City will be desperate for a win over West Ham to consolidate their position in the Premier League top four and ease the pressure on under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Michael Hann, 500 words)

FA Cup semi-final, Aston Villa v Liverpool (1400)

Liverpool wary of rejuvenated Villa in Wembley showdown

LONDON - Liverpool will have to play well against Aston Villa at Wembley to book a second FA Cup final appearance in four seasons against a side rejuvenated since Tim Sherwood took over as manager in February. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1605 GMT/12:05 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Almeria (1000)

Granada CF v Sevilla (1500)

Villarreal v Cordoba (1700)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (1900)

Sevilla continue hunt for Champions League place

BARCELONA - Sevilla aim to take advantage of fourth-placed Valencia's defeat by Barcelona on Saturday to draw level with them on 65 points in the hunt for a Champions League spot. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Sassuolo v Torino (1030)

AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo

Chievo Verona v Udinese

Empoli v Parma

Palermo v Genoa

Cagliari v Napoli (1600)

Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845)

Big incentive for Roma

ROME - Roma bid to leapfrog second-placed Lazio by beating struggling Atalanta while Inter take on rivals AC Milan in a much-anticipated San Siro derby. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1200)

Montpellier HSC v Caen (1500)

Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1900)

Lyon look to reach top of Ligue 1 in St Etienne derby

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais aim to claim top spot in Ligue 1 when they host arch-rivals St Etienne in France's biggest derby. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen v Hamburg SV (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04 (1530)

Hamburg face Bremen in fight for survival

BERLIN - Former European champions Hamburg face Werder Bremen in the northern derby as they struggle to avoid their first Bundesliga relegation. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030)

Ajax Amsterdam v NAC Breda

Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle

Utrecht v Twente Enschede (1445)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (to 19)

MANAMA - World champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position, chasing his third win in four races this season but with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel alongside the Mercedes driver on the front row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

RUGBY UNION

Champions Cup semi-final

Toulon v Leinster (1415)

Toulon's galacticos face Leinster

MARSEILLE - Holders Toulon, described by one Leinster player as 'the Real Madrid of rugby', bid to reach a third straight European final when they face the three-times winners at the Stade Velodrome. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONS/TOULON, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

Dazzling Djokovic faces Berdych in final

MONTE CARLO - World number one Novak Djokovic bids to continue his brilliant start to the season when he faces Czech Tomas Berdych in the final. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO (PIX), play starts at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Fed Cup semi-finals

Czech Republic v France

Russia v Germany

Czechs and Russians in firm control

Germany trail Russia 2-0 going into the final day in Sochi while Czech Republic have a similar advantage against France in Ostrava. (TENNIS-FED/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

NHL

Penguins win to make it 1-1 with Rangers

Pittsburgh Center Sidney Crosby made his presence felt with a pair of second-period goals as the Penguins evened their best-of-seven series with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

Oilers win NHL draft lottery, chance to draft McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers won the National Hockey League's draft lottery on Saturday, giving them the opportunity to select 18-year-old phenomenon Connor McDavid with the first overall pick in June's draft. (NHL-LOTTERY/, moved, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors open bid for title with victory

Point guard Stephen Curry nearly single-handedly outscored New Orleans with 11 first-quarter points as the Warriors built a 15-point lead and rolled to victory in Game One of their Western Conference first-round series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Tanaka shines as Yankees thump Rays

Masahiro Tanaka threw seven innings of two-hit baseball and Chris Young's grand slam highlighted a seven-run seventh as the New York Yankees thumped Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps, Lochte score wins at Mesa

Michael Phelps closed out the Arena Pro Swim Series meet with a win in the 100 meter freestyle on Saturday, and also finished third in the 200-meter individual medley behind fellow Olympic champion Ryan Lochte. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, moved, 350 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, South Carolina (to 19)

Unheralded American Troy Merritt moved one step closer to his maiden PGA Tour title by claiming a three-stroke lead after the third round. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii

Kim sinks eagle to win LOTTE in playoff

LPGA Tour rookie Kim Sei-young holed out for an eagle from the fairway to beat fellow South Korean Park In-bee in a playoff and win the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

European Tour: Shenzhen International, China (to 19)

Aphibarnrat chases second tour victory

Kiradech Aphibarnrat takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Shenzhen International as the Thai bids for his second European Tour title. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Bangladesh, second ODI, Dhaka

Pakistan seek win to stay alive in series

DHAKA - Pakistan, smarting from their first ODI defeat by Bangladesh in 16 years on Friday, are desperate for a win to stay alive in the three-match series. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

CYCLING

Amstel Gold Race, Limburg, Netherlands

Valverde and Gilbert among favourites

VALKENBURG, Netherlands - The Ardennes classics season kicks off with the Amstel Gold Race with Alejandro Valverde and Philippe Gilbert among the favourites. (CYCLING-AMSTEL/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Argentina (to 19)

SNOOKER

World Snooker Championship, Crucible, Sheffield, England (to May 4)

