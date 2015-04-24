Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League/Europa League draws

European giants to discover Champions League opponents

NYON, Switzerland - European title holders Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus find out their Champions League semi-final opponents when the draw is made at UEFA's headquarters, while Europa League holders Sevilla, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Fiorentina and Napoli will discover their ties. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, starts at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Mourinho discusses Chelsea's plans for Arsenal showdown

LONDON - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho discusses the plans of his Premier League champions-elect ahead of Sunday's showdown with second-placed Arsenal. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHELSEA, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Mainz v Schalke 04 (1830)

Schalke need win at Mainz to boost Champions League hopes

BERLIN - Fifth-placed Schalke must beat Mainz, who are 11th, to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Lorient (1830)

Champions League-chasing Marseille seek win at Lorient

PARIS - Fourth-placed Marseille, eight points off the pace and two behind third-placed Monaco, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot, seek a win at third-bottom Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Barca coach Luis Enrique looks ahead to game at Espanyol

BARCELONA - Luis Enrique, coach of La Liga leaders Barcelona, holds a news conference as he looks ahead to Saturday's match at city rivals Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (TV), expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Cordoba v Athletic Bilbao (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Vitesse Arnhem (1800)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BOXING

Pacquiao's hand speed will earn win, says Roach

LOS ANGELES - Superior hand speed will give Manny Pacquiao a decisive edge over American Floyd Mayweather in their heavily anticipated mega-fight in Las Vegas next week, says the Filipino southpaw's trainer Freddie Roach. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ROACH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (to 26) Avondale, Louisiana

Weekley, de Jonge set pace in New Orleans

Boo Weekley, seeking his first PGA Tour victory in two years, took advantage of rain-softened conditions to grab a share of the lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans opening round on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour

Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic (to 26) Daly City, California

Ko back in the Swing of things, leads by one

Lydia Ko fired an opening round five-under-par 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic, where she recorded her first win as a professional last year. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: China Open, Shanghai (to 26)

Thai Kiradech in the groove in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat put himself in position to make it back to back wins on the European Tour with a solid second round at the China Open on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Asian Tour: Indonesia Masters, Jakarta (to 26)

Bjorn and Chan share lead in Jakarta

Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang shares the lead with Denmark's Thomas Bjorn after the first round of the Indonesian Masters. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bulls, Cavs take 3-0 series leads

Derrick Rose scored 34 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 113-106 in double overtime to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Tampa Bay strike late to tie series

Tyler Johnson's second goal of the game 2:25 into overtime completed Tampa Bay's comeback from a two-goal deficit against Detroit and tied their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at two games all. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets' hot streak continues with 11th straight win

The New York Mets won a franchise record-tying 11th game in a row as second baseman Daniel Murphy had four RBIs in support of 41-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon in the victory over Atlanta at their Citi Field home. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, second test, Grenada (to 26)

England's Joe Root struck his sixth test century, and his first on foreign soil, to put the tourists in control on 373 for six on the third day of the second test against West Indies in Grenada. (CRICKET-WINDES/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v Pakistan, Twenty20, Dhaka

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 11 (to 26)

Chiefs v Western Force (0735)

Brumbies v Highlanders (0940)

We will have 200-word reports on all the matches in round 11 of the competition. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect throughout)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain (to 26)

Nastase Tiriac Trophy, Bucharest (to 26)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - -

SNOOKER

World Snooker Championship, Sheffield, England (to May 4)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Argentina (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)