- - - -

NFL

QB Winston taken first by Bucs at NFL Draft

CHICAGO - Quarterback Jameis Winston was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first pick in the 2015 National Football League Draft. (NFL-DRAFT/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Mayweather, Pacquiao set to rumble in Vegas megabout

LAS VEGAS - The long awaited mega-bout between undefeated American Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Filipino southpaw Manny Pacquiao, which has been more than five years in the making, takes place at the MGM Grand on Saturday. In a six-part package, we previewed the scheduled 12-round bout, which is predicted to be the biggest-grossing prize fight of all time. (BOXING-WORLD/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Caps edge Rangers with last-gasp goal

Joel Ward scored with 1.3 seconds left to give the Washington Capitals a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers in Game One of their Eastern Conference semi-final series at Madison Square Garden. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Ducks thrash Flames in Game One of Western Conference semis

The Anaheim Ducks extinguished the Calgary Flames 6-1 at home in Game One of the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series on Thursday. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bulls crush Bucks to advance

The Chicago Bulls posted the largest victory margin in an NBA playoff-series clincher when they crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 120-66 to win the first-round playoff series in six games. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX) , moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals pound Tigers to move top of AL Central

Left-hander Danny Duffy had a shutout going until the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals pounded out an 8-1 victory over Detroit and moved a half-game ahead of the Tigers and into first place in the American League Central. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

McIlroy beats Snedeker at Match Play, to meet Horschel

SAN FRANCISCO, California - World number one and top seed Rory McIlroy beat Brandt Snedeker on Thursday, setting up a showdown with FedExCup champion Billy Horschel for a place in the last-16 at the WGC-Match Play Championship. (GOLF-WGC/ (PIX), moved, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: North Texas Shootout, Irving (to 3)

Inspired Inkster in tie for lead, Ko in trouble

Juli Inkster, inspired by a pre-tournament dinner with former U.S. President George W. Bush, surged into a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the North Texas Shootout. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

LONDON - The congested battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League is set for a tense finish with Leicester City, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers hoping to avoid becoming the first promoted sides in 17 years to all go down. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/RELEGATION moved, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Real coach Ancelotti previews La Liga game with Sevilla

MADRID - Real coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a news conference ahead of a tough La Liga game with Champions League chasing Sevilla on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Real Sociedad v Levante (1845)

- -

Ligue 1

Metz v Olympique Marseille (1830)

Marseille need win to revive Champions League hopes

PARIS - Fifth-placed Olympique Marseille need a win at second-bottom Metz, who are already resigned to being relegated, to keep up their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Doriva takes centre stage after living in the shadows

SAO PAULO - Former Middlesbrough and Porto midfielder Doriva spent much of his playing career in the shadows of more famous team mates but he is now taking centre stage as one of Brazil's brightest young managers and is one match away from recording the rare feat of back-to-back titles in different states. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/DORIVA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Downie, 550 words)

- -

Asian Soccerex, Bahrain (to 6)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 12 (to 2)

Highlanders v Sharks (0735)

ACT Brumbies v New South Wales Waratahs (0940)

SYDNEY - The defending champion Waratahs will hope to defy their appalling record in the nation's capital to beat the Brumbies and win top spot in the Australian conference. We will also provide a 200-word match report of the Highlanders-Sharks game. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Bridgetown, third test (to 5)

England bid for series win over West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados - England, who won the second test against West Indies in Grenada by nine wickets, go into the third and final match holding a 1-0 lead in the series. (CRICKET-WINDIES/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v Pakistan, first test, Khulna (to 2)

Pakistan hope to bat Bangladesh out of contest

Pakistan, already leading by 205 runs and with five wickets in hand, return hoping to further punish the jaded Bangladesh attack and bat the hosts out of the first test at Khulna. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Munich Open (to 3)

Istanbul Open (to 3)

WTA: Morocco Grand Prix, Marrakech (to 2)

Prague Open, (to 2)

- - - -

SNOOKER

World championship, Sheffield, England (to 4)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 3)

- -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Spain, Jerez (to 3)

