GOLF

Players Championship (to 10)

Matsuyama leads, McIlroy two back at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida - Rory McIlroy outplayed Jordan Spieth in a duel between the world's two top-ranked players, but another young gun stole the show with the clubhouse lead during the opening round of the Players Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

European Tour: Mauritius Open (to 10)

NFL

Brady agent hits back at 'Deflategate' report

The team behind Tom Brady ran defense for the star quarterback on Thursday after a report found he likely knew footballs were deflated to the New England Patriots' advantage in a scandal that could lead to a multigame suspension and a tainted legacy. (NFL-DEFLATE/BRADY moved, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton ready to set pace in first practice

BARCELONA - World champion Lewis Hamilton, winner of three of the opening four races, will be aiming to set the pace for Mercedes in practice for the first European grand prix of the season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v En Avant Guingamp (1830)

PSG host Guingamp targeting six-point lead at the top

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain welcome mid-table En Avant Guingamp knowing a victory would give them a provisional six-point lead at the top over Olympique Lyonnais who visit Caen on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v Freiburg (1830)

Improving Hamburg face fellow strugglers Freiburg

Hamburg are 14th on 31 points after two straight wins but they are desperate for another victory as they stand only one point above the relegation playoff spot occupied by Friday's visitors Freiburg and 17th-placed Hanover 96. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Eibar v Espanyol

NHL

Canadiens hammer Bolts to keep series alive

The Montreal Canadiens staved off elimination from the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Thursday. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/LIGHTNING (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Blackhawks eliminate Wild for third straight season

Chicago advanced to the Western Conference final after a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday gave the Blackhawks a sweep of their semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/WILD (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Hosmer homer helps Royals beat Indians

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer and Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4, walked and scored two runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 10)

Nadal plays Dimitrov in pursuit of third straight Madrid

MADRID - Local favourite Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a third straight Madrid title with a quarter-final clash against Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov before second seed Andy Murray meets fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic. (TENNIS-MEN/MADRID (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Top seed Williams, holder Sharapova seek Madrid final spot

MADRID - World number one Serena Williams and holder Maria Sharapova face Czech Petra Kvitova and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia for a place in the final. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MADRID (PIX) expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Pakistan, 2nd test (to 10)

Pakistan eager to tighten grip on final test

DHAKA - Bangladesh face an uphill task to avoid following on when they resume on 107 for five on the third day of the second test against Pakistan, who lead the hosts by 450 runs. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 350 words)

Ireland v England, Dublin ODI

Experimental England visit buoyant Ireland in one-dayer

A second-string England side led by James Taylor face a confident Ireland team in a one-off ODI at the Malahide Cricket Club in the visitors' first one-dayer since their embarrassing World Cup group stage exit. (CRICKET-IRELAND/, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super rugby round 13 (to 9)

Crusaders v Reds (0735)

Melbourne Rebels v Blues (0940)

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has recovered from a head knock and returns to the Canterbury Crusaders squad for their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds. (RUGBY-SUPER/CRUSADERS expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 200 words)

The struggling Blues, who have lost Jerome Kaino and Charles Piuatau to injury, will be looking to back up their second win of the season when they meet the Melbourne Rebels. (RUGBY-SUPER/BLUES expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 200 words)

Eligibility rules under the spotlight as World Cup looms

SINGAPORE - Rugby's controversial eligibility rules, which make it easy for players to pick and choose which countries they want to represent, are back in the spotlight with the World Cup looming. Critics want the rules changed, saying they threaten to turn the sport's biggest event into a farce. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ELIGIBILITY (SPORTS FEATURE), moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

