Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Big guns hold news conferences on rest day

PAU, France - Most of the big favourites, starting with overall leader Chris Froome, hold news conferences on the first rest day of the Tour.

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Faldo, Johnson, Casey discuss St Andrews plans

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Nick Faldo, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey host news conferences as the countdown begins to Thursday's opening round in golf's oldest major.

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open (to 12)

Chun wins U.S. Women's Open

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania - Young South Korean Chun In-gee won the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club for her first major championship title in an exciting finish over the final holes.

Scolding pays off for new U.S. Open champion Chun

LANCASTER - The golf coach resorted to scolding his prized pupil, a putting lesson was finally learned, and a beaming Chun In-gee was hugging the silver trophy as U.S. Women's Open champion.

'Flying Dumbos' celebrate after Chun's US Open win

SEOUL - As a math prodigy and with a near genius IQ level of 138, it is safe to say the nickname 'Dumbo' is not a reference to South Korean golfer Chun In-gee's intelligence.

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (to 12) Silvis, Illinois

Spieth wins warmup before heading to British Open

Jordan Spieth showed he was ready to challenge for this week's British Open title by claiming the John Deere Classic in a playoff.

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

Southern hemisphere ease into gear in Rugby Championship

SYDNEY - There will be no definitive answer as to where the balance of power in international rugby lies until Oct. 31 at Twickenham but the truncated Rugby Championship, which kicks off on Friday, should provide a few clues.

We will also move an accompanying factbox

CRICKET

England v Australia Ashes series

MELBOURNE - Paceman Mitchell Starc took pain-killing injections for his strained ankle to bowl through Australia's opening Ashes defeat in Cardiff but is confident he will be fit for the second match at Lord's, captain Michael Clarke has said.

Bangladesh v South Africa

Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur earns maiden test call-up

DHAKA - Bangladesh's teenage fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rewarded for his strong limited overs performances with a call-up to the squad for next week's first test against South Africa.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES (to 26)

Beach volleyball gets set to take over Pan Am Games

TORONTO -The high profile beach volleyball competition begins while the first rowing medals will be awarded and diving events wrap up and on a busy Day Three of the Pan American Games. There is also an automatic berth to the 2016 Rio Olympics at stake in the men's air rifle event.

BASEBALL

Angels beat Mariners

The Angels' Andrew Heaney outdueled the Mariners' Taijuan Walker to lead Los Angeles to a 10-3 win over Seattle.

