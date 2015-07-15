Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Spieth, Watson, Stenson discuss St Andrews plans

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - World number two Jordan Spieth, five-times British Open champion Tom Watson and seventh-ranked Henrik Stenson host news conferences on the eve of the third major of the season. (GOLF-OPEN (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 400 words)

LONDON - Forget about Tiger v Phil or Rory v Ricky. With respect to Messrs Woods, Mickelson, McIlroy and Fowler, the 144th British Open that begins Thursday at St Andrews in Scotland is about Jordan v History. (GOLF-OPEN/SPIETH-HISTORY, moved, by Paul Ingrassia, 850 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round 1)

All Blacks unleash linebreakers against Pumas

The All Blacks pack has another chance to shake out the cobwebs while a potentially game-breaking combination will be blooded in midfield when New Zealand begin their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina on Friday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEW ZEALAND (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words)

We moved an accompanying factbox

Kriel debuts, Burger at number eight for Springboks

SYDNEY - Jesse Kriel will make his test debut at centre and Schalk Burger will start at number eight when South Africa take on Australia in their Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA-TEAM), moved, 450 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome leads Tour on second day in the Pyrenees

CAUTERETS, France - Briton Chris Froome defends his overall lead in the 11th stage, a 188 km trek in the Pyrenees featuring the ascents of the col d'Aspin and col du Tourmalet (CYCLING-TOUR/(PIX), by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

CRICKET

Cook and Clarke discuss second Ashes test

LONDON - England captain Alastair Cook and his Australian counterpart Michael Clarke hold news conferences ahead of the second test at Lord's starting on Thursday. England lead the five-match series 1-0 following their 169-run win in Cardiff. (CRICKET-ASHES/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, second ODI, Pallekele

Pakistan hope to stretch lead against Sri Lanka

Pakistan, having also won the test series, will look to carry their momentum into the second of the five-match one-day international series for a 2-0 lead against hosts Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

Bangladesh v South Africa, third ODI, Chittagong

Bangladesh meet S. Africa eyeing third series win

Having won their past two one-day international series against Pakistan and India at home, Bangladesh have a chance to make it three in a row when they meet mighty South Africa in the third and final match with the series tied at 1-1. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Jamaica, Costa Rica advance in Gold Cup

Jamaica scored a late winning goal while Costa Rica needed only a scoreless draw as both teams advanced from Group B to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, moved, 200 words)

Libertadores Cup semi-final, first leg

Second half goals give River Plate first-leg advantage

BUENOS AIRES - River Plate struggled to break down a resolute Guarani side in their Libertadores Cup semi-final on Tuesday but they upped the tempo in the second half to get the goals that give them a 2-0 advantage to take into next week's return leg in Paraguay. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/ (PIX), moved, by Luis Ampuero, 300 words)

Champions League second qualifying round, first leg

Copy on merit

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Coughlin stunned at Pan Ams; Canada rolling along

TORONTO - Natalie Coughlin gave a jolt to the Pan American Games on Tuesday but the decorated U.S. swimmer suffered a surprising defeat while Cuba earned more kayaking gold. (GAMES-PANAM/, WRAPUP 1, (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

Pan Ams underscore battle for U.S. gymnasts for Rio spots

TORONTO - The most exciting names in U.S. gymnastics, Gabby Douglas, Ally Raisman and Simone Biles will be competing during the time of the Pan American Games -- just not in Toronto. But the absence of the American big guns has not prevented the United States from dominating the Pan Am competition (GAMES-PANAM/GYMNASTICS-USA (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

BASEBALL

All-Star Game

Trout boosts American League to All-Star win

Mike Trout sparked the American League to a 6-3 victory over the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cincinnati and made Mid-Summer Classic history. (BASEBALL-ALLSTAR/, moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

