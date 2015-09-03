Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Serena show rolls on while Fish bows out

NEW YORK - The Serena Williams show continued at the U.S. Open as the world number one moved a step closer to a calendar Grand Slam, while Mardy Fish took a final Flushing Meadows bow as the curtain came down on the American's career. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 650 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Chung accuses AFC of 'undermining' FIFA election

SEOUL - South Korean FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon has accused the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) of sending unsolicited letters to its members urging them to support his rival Michel Platini at next year's election. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG, moved, by Sohee Kim, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

EURO 2016 QUALIFIERS (to 8)

Group A

Czech Republic v Kazakhstan (1845)

Netherlands v Iceland (1845)

Turkey v Latvia (1845)

Group B

Belgium v Bosnia (1845)

Cyprus v Wales (1845)

Israel v Andorra (1845)

Group H

Azerbaijan v Croatia (1600)

Bulgaria v Norway (1845)

Italy v Malta (1845)

Netherlands and Italy in Euro 2016 qualifying action

The Netherlands host Iceland, who are closing in on a shock place at the finals, and Italy play Malta as Euro 2016 qualifying resumes with matches taking place in Groups A, B and H. We will have reports on all the major fixtures. (SOCCER-EURO/)

- -

Holders Spain looking to catch group leaders Slovakia

MADRID - Spain can draw level on points with Euro 2016 qualifying Group C leaders Slovakia if the holders beat the Eastern Europeans in Oviedo on Saturday. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN (PREVIEW) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

ASIA

Australia, Japan, South Korea ready to feast on minnows

Australia take on Bangladesh, Japan host Cambodia, while South Korea welcome Laos as the third lot of matches in the second round of World Cup qualifying in Asia take place. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (WRAPUP, PIX) expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 450 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Mayweather ready to hang up gloves as 'the best ever'

LOS ANGELES - Floyd Mayweather Jr. plans to go out unbeaten and on his own terms, as 'The Best Ever', when he ends his boxing career in Las Vegas next week with his welterweight title defence against fellow American Andre Berto. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel and Rosberg face media after Spa tyre blowouts

MONZA, Italy - Sebastian Vettel, preparing for his first race in Italy as a Ferrari driver, joins Mercedes rival Nico Rosberg in a news conference likely to feature questions about their tyre blowouts in Belgium last month (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, by Alan Baldwin, expect stories from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET)

We will also have news from around the paddock.

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Italian Aru leads heading into 12th stage into Lleida

MADRID - Italian Fabio Aru (Astana) holds the overall leader's red jersey going into the 12th stage, a predominantly downhill stretch over 173 kilometres between Escaldes-Engordany and Lleida. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Saint-Andre names team to face Scotland in World Cup warm-up

PARIS - France coach Philippe Saint-Andre names his team to take on Scotland in their last warm-up game before the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Zurich Diamond League meeting

Twenty world champions to compete at elite Zurich meeting

OSLO - Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba, who broke the women's world 1,500 metres record this season, is one of 20 world champions who will compete at the first Diamond League final. Sixteen titles are at stake with the remainder to be decided in Brussels on Sept. 11. (ATHLETICS/DIAMOND, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, Southampton, first ODI

England seek to maintain winning momentum into ODIs

SOUTHAMPTON, England - England, buoyed by their Ashes success as well as their victory in a one-off Twenty20 on Monday, face Australia at Southampton in the first of five one-day internationals. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nationals pick up rare win against Cardinals

Ryan Zimmerman made sure the Washington Nationals held on to the lead. After cracking two solo homers, Zimmerman snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double as Washington picked up a rare win in St Louis. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia Sports Desk: John O'Brien)