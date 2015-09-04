Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Halep, Wawrinka beat the heat while Sock wilts

NEW YORK - Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka beat the heat with straight-sets wins to reach the third round of a sweltering U.S. Open on Thursday while American hope Jack Sock wilted under the punishing conditions, collapsing on court. (TENNIS-OPEN/(WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 675 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Chung accuses AFC of 'undermining' FIFA election

SEOUL - South Korean FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon has accused the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) of sending unsolicited letters to its members urging them to support his rival Michel Platini at next year's election. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sohee Kim, 400 words)

- -

FIFA reform chief explains comments on U.S. justice, soccer

BERNE - FIFA's reform chief meant no offence to United States authorities when he questioned why they were investigating corruption in football, he said on Thursday. (SIOCCER-FIFA-REFORM, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (1845 unless stated, to 8)

Group D

Georgia v Scotland 1600

Germany v Poland

Gibraltar v Ireland

Group F

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland

Greece v Finland

Hungary v Romania

Group I

Denmark v Albania

Serbia v Armenia

Germany take on Poland with first place at stake

Germany face Poland in a top-of-the-table clash, while first face third when leaders Romania visit Hungary, and Denmark take on Albania knowing a win would move one of them top as Euro 2016 qualifying continues with matches in Groups D, F and I. We will have reports on all the major fixtures. (SOCCER-EURO/)

- -

Spain coach, players preview Euro qualifier against Slovakia

OVIEDO, Spain - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold news conferences previewing Saturday's Euro 2016 Group C qualifier against pool leaders Slovakia in Oviedo. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

ASIA

15-goal Qatar lead World Cup routs in Asia

SINGAPORE - Qatar smashed 15 unanswered goals past Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates knocked in 10 against Malaysia in a lopsided round of World Cup qualifiers across Asia on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Day eyes a second consecutive playoff win on PGA Tour

NORTON, Massachusetts - Fresh from victory at The Barclays on Sunday, red-hot PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Australia heads the FedExCup standings going into this week's Deutsche Bank Championship at the TPC Boston. We preview the second of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, 450 words)

- -

How green should a course be in times of drought?

LOS ANGELES - For the non-golfer, the image is an unsettling one -- lush and verdant golf courses in the semi-desert areas around Palm Springs in California while the state is suffering a drought for a fourth consecutive year. For the United States Golf Association, however, a bigger picture must be viewed when assessing the management of resources such as water on golf courses, which can play a significant environmental role in urban areas. (GOLF-COURSES/WATER (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Tyres in spotlight as Hamilton aims to top practice times

MONZA, Italy - The spotlight is on the Pirelli tyres, after two high-speed blowouts in Belgium, as Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton and his rivals practice for Sunday's race at Ferrari's home circuit. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, by Alan Baldwin, expect by 0945 GMT/5:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Brewers pip Pirates

Taylor Jungmann allowed just one run over six innings and Domingo Santana hit a late home run as the Milwaukee Brewers finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-3 victory at Miller Park. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with update to follow, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Aru leads Rodriguez and Dumoulin heading into 13th stage

MADRID - Fabio Aru of Italy wears the overall leader's red jersey for the Astana team ahead of Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by 27 and 30 seconds respectively heading into the 178km 13th stage from Calatayud to Tarazona. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia Sports Desk: Amlan Chakraborty)