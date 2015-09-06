Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Williams family show takes centre stage at U.S. Open

NEW YORK - The Williams family show takes centre stage at the U.S. Open with Venus and Serena seeing back-to-back action on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. World number one Novak Djokovic highlights the evening session when he meet Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton set to extend F1 championship lead at Monza

MONZA, Italy - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position for Mercedes, for the 11th time in 12 races, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel right behind in the team's home race. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (to 8)

Group A

Latvia v Czech Republic (1700)

Turkey v Netherlands (1700)

Iceland v Kazakhstan (1945)

Group B

Wales v Israel (1700)

Bosnia v Andorra (1945)

Cyprus v Belgium (1945)

Group H

Malta v Azerbaijan (1700)

Norway v Croatia (1700)

Italy v Bulgaria (1945)

- -

Wales and Iceland on the brink

Iceland can reach their first-ever major finals while Wales will do so for the first time since 1958 by winning their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Israel respectively. (SOCCER-EURO/ (PIX), expect throughout)

- -

African Nations Cup qualifiers (to 6)

Group B

Central African Republic v DR Congo (1600)

Madagascar v Angola (1330)

Group C

Benin v Mali (1500)

Group E

Kenya v Zambia (1300)

Group F

Libya v Cape Verde Islands (1700)

Group G

Chad v Egypt (1430)

Group H

Mauritius v Mozambique (1100)

Group I

Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast (1700)

Group J

Lesotho v Algeria (1300)

Group L

Swaziland v Malawi (1500)

Zimbabwe v Guinea (1500)

Group M

Gambia v Cameroon (1530)

- -

Nations Cup qualifiers continue

JOHANNESBURG - There are 12 matches as the second round of qualifiers for the 2017 finals in Gabon is completed. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Major League Soccer

Drogba scores hat-trick in Montreal victory

Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick in his second Major League Soccer match as he helped the Montreal Impact beat Chicago Fire 4-3. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Deutsche Bank Championship (to 7), Norton, Massachusetts

Former Deutsche Bank winner Charley Hoffman vaulted into the lead with an eight-under-par 63 while U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth missed his second straight cut. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Russian Open (to 6), Moscow

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY

Australia dominate second half for 47-10 win over U.S.

A second-string Australian team turned a narrow half-time lead into a comfortable 47-10 victory over the United States in a World Cup warm-up game in Chicago. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/USA, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

White Sox top Royals

Alexei Ramirez and Geovany Soto homered while left-hander Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings as the Chicago White Sox topped the Kansas City Royals 6-1. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 1000 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 13)

Italian Aru in front going into Stage 15

MADRID - Overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy leads Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 26 and 49 seconds respectively going into Stage 15. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Tour of Britain (to 13)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ATHLETICS

IAAF Berlin World Challenge

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)