TENNIS
U.S. Open (to 13)
Anderson stuns Murray, Federer in quarters
Persistence finally paid off for Kevin Anderson as the towering South African prevailed in a slugfest with Andy Murray to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open while another tennis giant John Isner was slain by Roger Federer.
SOCCER
Austria and Switzerland aim to secure Euro 2016 spots
Austria need a point in Sweden to qualify and Switzerland could go through with a win against England at Wembley while European champions Spain look to tighten their grip away to Macedonia as the latest round of qualifiers sees matches in groups C, E and G.
Holders Spain likely to field weakened side away to Macedonia
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque is likely to give some of his less-experienced players a run out when the holders take on Macedonia, who are bottom of the section, in Skopje.
Away tests for Asian giants Iran and Japan
Asian heavyweights Iran and Japan will both be expecting a second win within five days when they take on India and Afghanistan respectively on a busy matchday across the continent.
GOLF
Fowler clinches Boston TPC
American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a Henrik Stenson mistake to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts.
His Day will come as number one - Thomson
Jason Day's hot streak came to an end at the Deutsche Bank Championship to stall his bid for the world number one spot but it should only be a matter of time before he scales the mountain, according to five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson.
BASEBALL
Cespedes helps Mets beat Nationals in opener of series
Yoenis Cespedes had two doubles, a homer, two runs and two RBIs as the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals to extend their lead to five games in the National League East.
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.
CRICKET
Tour of Spain (to 13)
