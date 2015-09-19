Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
RUGBY
Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)
Tonga v Georgia (1100)
Pool C makeweights seek positive start
GLOUCESTER, England - Tonga and Georgia aim to make a strong start in their bid to finish third in Pool C behind favourites New Zealand and Argentina. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-GEORGIA (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)
- -
Ireland v Canada (1330)
Irish kick off campaign against physical Canadians
CARDIFF - Ireland, gunning for a first trip to the World Cup semi-finals, get their campaign underway with what is expected to be a physical encounter against Pool D minnows Canada at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND (PIX, TV), expect from 1515 GMT/1115 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)
- -
South Africa v Japan (1545)
Tricky start expected for Springboks
BRIGHTON, England - Twice winners South Africa, one of the fancied teams at the World Cup, face a tricky start against Japan as they kick off their Pool B campaign at the Brighton Community Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-JAPAN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
- -
France v Italy (1900)
French look to win clash of Latin teams against Italy
LONDON - France face Italy in Pool D at the start of their campaign to reach a second successive Rugby World Cup final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-ITALY (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, Toby Davis and Mitch Phillips, 400 words)
- -
We will also monitor news from across the tournament.
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 20)
Three-way battle for pole expected in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Red Bull and Ferrari will be hoping to rain on championship leader Lewis Hamilton's parade in qualification for Sunday's race after impressing in practice and matching the pace of the dominant Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Julian Linden, John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1400 unless stated)
Chelsea v Arsenal (1145)
AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United v Watford
Stoke City v Leicester City
Swansea City v Everton
Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)
Chelsea host Arsenal, City aim to extend perfect start
LONDON - Faltering champions Chelsea had a confidence-boosting midweek Champion League win but will find Arsenal a far tougher nut to crack in the early kickoff, while leaders Manchester City host West Ham United in the late game hoping to extend a perfect start. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)
- -
La Liga
Real Madrid v Granada CF (1400)
Valencia v Real Betis (1615)
Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1830)
Real Sociedad v Espanyol (2000)
Ronaldo targets Real goal record against Granada
MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting Rauls all-time Real Madrid record of 323 goals, which the Portuguese trails by two after hitting eight goals in his last two games, when they host Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt
SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen v FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern after top spot with win at Darmstadt
BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will take over top spot in the Bundesliga if they beat promoted Darmstadt 98 with leaders Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
- -
Serie A
Udinese v Empoli (1600)
AC Milan v Palermo (1845)
Milan more confident despite Inter defeat
MILAN - AC Milan host Palermo as they attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's defeat to arch-rivals Inter Milan. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1530
Angers SCO v ES Troyes AC
Caen v Montpellier HSC
En Avant Guingamp v GFC Ajaccio
Bastia v Nice
PSG look to continue fine start with Reims trip
PARIS- Paris St Germain aim to extend their near-perfect start to the season when they travel to Stade de Reims. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
- -
Dutch league (1745 unless stated)
SC Cambuur v Twente Enschede (1630)
Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven
PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag
Willem II Tilburg v Utrecht (1845)
Surprise front-runners come under test from champions
AMSTERDAM - Surprise leaders Heracles Almelo will find their early season form under scrutiny at home to a PSV Eindhoven side who are fresh from Champions League success against Manchester United. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
Belgian league (1800 unless stated)
Oostende v Kortrijk (1600)
OH Leuven v Zulte Waregem
Westerlo v STVV
Lokeren v Mouscron-Peruwelz (1830)
Oostende bid to stretch lead at the top
BRUSSELS - League leaders Oostende will aim to extend their advantage with a home win over Kortrijk. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2040 GMT/4.40 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
Players want stability, not more transfers
BRUSSELS - The vast majority of professional footballers want stability and do not like to go hopping around from one club to another, according to world players' union secretary general Theo van Seggelen. (SOCCER-TRANSFERS (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)
- -
MLS
Feilhaber scores twice as Kansas City beat Dallas
Midfielder Benny Feilhaber scored two second half goals as Sporting Kansas City consolidated their playoff chances with a 3-1 win over FC Dallas. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 200 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Solheim Cup, St Leon-Rot, Germany (to 20)
Europe take 4-2 advantage into second day
ST LEON-ROT, Germany - Holders Europe will start the second day holding a 4-2 lead over the United States and with two of the rain-delayed fourball matches from Friday afternoon still to be completed. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)
- -
PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)
Day stretches BMW Championship lead to five shots
LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Red-hot Jason Day extended his lead and continued to dominate the golf world as he stormed five shots clear after the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Ben Everill, 550 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Davis Cup semi-finals
Britain, looking to reach the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1978, face a crucial doubles tie against Australia with the tie locked at 1-1. Belgium and Argentina, who are contesting the other semi-final, are also level at 1-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20
Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)
Copy on merit
- - - -
BASEBALL
Marte powers Seattle past Mariners
Mariners shortstop Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 and accounted for all three runs in Seattle's 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 850 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)