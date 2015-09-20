Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Japan match brawn with brain to silence Springboks

LONDON - Japan, so often pleasing on the eye but short on stature in the face of more physical opponents, came of age as a rugby nation to stun twice winners South Africa 34-32 on Saturday, the biggest upset since the Rugby World Cup's inception in 1987. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WRAPUP 1, (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 600 words)

See also RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-LEITCH, RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-FANS, RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-JONES, RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SOUTH AFRICA-MEYER, RUGBY UNION-WORLD/UPSETS, all moved.

New Zealand v Argentina (1545)

All Blacks braced for physical battle with Pumas

LONDON - Holders New Zealand face their toughest Pool C test first up in the shape of ferocious scrummagers Argentina but will expect to get their defence off to a winning start. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-ARGENTINA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Welsh get campaign underway against Uruguay

CARDIFF - Wales will be out to put the injury blows of recent weeks behind them and keep step with Pool A rivals England when they open their World Cup campaign against minnows Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WALES (PIX, TV), expect from 1515 GMT/1115 AM ET, by Ed Osmond and Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Samoa v United States (1100)

Samoa and U.S. lock horns in Brighton

BRIGHTON, England - Samoa's quest to get out of the pool phase and into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup will be placed under scrutiny when they take on United States in a Pool B contest at the Brighton Community Stadium. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAMOA-UNITEDSTATES (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Japan face quick turnaround

BRIGHTON, England - Japan have to refocus after Saturday's World Cup heroics as they prepare now for their next match in just a few days against Scotland. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Captain calls on Springbok players to rally

BRIGHTON, England - Battered and bruised South African players need to re-examine their commitment to the cause says captain Jean de Villiers after shock defeat to Japan. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

We will also monitor news from across the tournament.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 20)

Ferrari's Vettel on pole in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Ferrari start on pole for the first time in three years, with Sebastian Vettel chasing his third win of the season. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is alongside. Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton starts fifth, team mate Nico Rosberg sixth. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Julian Linden, John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1230)

Liverpool v Norwich City (1500)

Southampton v Manchester United (1500)

Man United seek to bounce back at Southampton

LONDON - Manchester United, who lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek, can go second in the Premier League if they win at Southampton; Liverpool host Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur meet Crystal Palace (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)

La Liga

Sevilla v Celta Vigo 1000

Deportivo La Coruna v Sporting Gijon 1400

Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao 1615

Barcelona v Levante 1830

Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano 1830

Barcelona aim to continue winning start against Levante

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona have maximum points from their three games having overcome a spate of injuries. They are now set to have Dani Alves back to face Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)

FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1530)

Dortmund out to extend winning Bundesliga start

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund, having won all five of their Bundesliga matches, will look to reclaim top spot from Bayern Munich when they take on Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Chievo v Inter (1030)

AS Roma v Sassuolo

Torino v Sampdoria

Atalanta v Verona

Bologna v Frosinone

Genoa v Juventus

Carpi v Fiorentina (1600)

Napoli v Lazio (1845)

MILAN - Juventus, boosted by their Champions League win at Manchester City, seek their first Serie A win of the season when they visit Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1200)

Monaco v FC Lorient (1500)

St Etienne v Nantes (1500)

Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (1900)

Marseille and Lyon in Olympique clash at the Velodrome

PARIS - Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais look to reduce the gap with leaders Paris St Germain when they clash at the Stade Velodrome (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch league

Roda JC Kerkrade v Feyenoord (1030)

Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)

Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1445)

Vitesse Arnhem v Graafschap Doetinchem (1445)

Ajax have chance to go top again

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam can reclaim the lead in the league if they win away at Excelsior after PSV suffered a surprise setback on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Belgian league

Ghent v Standard Liege (1230)

Charleroi v Anderlecht (1600)

Club Bruges v Waasland-Beveren (1800)

Ghent defend unbeaten run against Standard

BRUSSELS - Champions Ghent are the only side not have not yet lost in the league this season but need to end a sequence of draws if they are to move up among the frontrunners. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Drogba continues to make Impact with Montreal

Didier Drogba scored one and set up another in Montreal's 3-0 home win over New England Revolution on Saturday, as the Impact continue to impress with the former Chelsea striker spearheading their forward line. (SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

Solheim Cup, St Leon-Rot, Germany (to 20)

Europe three points ahead going into final day

ST LEON-ROT, Germany - Europe take an 8-5 lead over the United States into the final day of the biennial team event with 15 points still up for grabs in three incomplete fourballs held over from Saturday and 12 singles matches. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)

Day on verge of BMW victory and world number one ranking

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Jason Day stayed on track for his fourth victory in six starts and the world number one ranking when he earned a six-stroke lead after the third round at the BMW Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 450 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group semi-finals

Britain v Australia

Belgium v Argentina

Britain looks to Andy Murray as final beckons

World number three Andy Murray plays Australian Bernard Tomic with Britain on the cusp of a first final since 1978 after taking a 2-1 lead into the final day. Argentina lead Belgium 2-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

BASEBALL

Kinsler home run secures Tigers win

Ian Kinsler led off the 11th inning with his 11th home run of the season to give the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 1000 words)

BASKETBALL

Spain and Lithuania eye Euro gold after reaching Olympics

LILLE, France - Spain and Lithuania clash in the European championship final after both sides secured berths in the 2016 Olympics, with hosts France and Serbia providing an appetiser with the bronze-medal match (BASKETBALL-EUROPEAN/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Goodes calls time on career after troubled season

MELBOURNE - Aboriginal footballer and activist Adam Goodes has called time on a long and storied career after a final season blighted by jeering from crowds that shone the spotlight on race relations in Australia. (AUSTRALIAN RULES-GOODES/, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

