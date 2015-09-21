Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

All Blacks survive scare to beat Pumas, Samoa, Wales win

LONDON - The biggest crowd to ever watch a Rugby World Cup match were treated to a classic on Sunday as Argentina pushed New Zealand all the way before the holders' class eventually earned them a 26-16 win in front of almost 90,000 fans at Wembley. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 665 words)

- -

Pumas captain Creevy still dreams of reaching high

LONDON - Argentina captain Agustin Creevy says defeat against defending champions New Zealand has not dented his dream of reaching the heights at the Rugby World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA-CREEVY (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

Australia v Fiji

Australia coach Cheika on Fiji opener

CARDIFF - Australia coach Michael Cheika discusses his team's prospects for their opening Pool A game against Fiji. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

France v Romania

French look to get over loss of injured wing Huget

LONDON - France, saddened by an injury that has put wing Yoann Huget out of the World Cup, will be looking for a second successive win against Romania at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

LONDON - France will name a team with at least one change after Yoann Huget's Rugby World Cup ended with injury and possibly another if centre Wesley Fofana is fit for his tournament debut. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-TEAM, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, expect througout)

- - - -

SOCCER

NY Red Bulls beat Timbers, clinch postseason berth

The New York Red Bulls clinched a berth in the Major League Soccer postseason and climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Portland.(SOCCER-MLS/, moved, 200 words)

- -

Real keeper Navas seeks to extend clean sheets record

BARCELONA - A few weeks ago Real Madrid's Keylor Navas seemed about to leave but now has a club record five clean sheets since the start of the season which he will aim to extend against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday. (SOCCER-SPAIN (PREVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 350 words)

- -

English League Cup preview

Spurs face Arsenal, Villa meet Birmingham in Cup derbies

London - Tottenham Hotspur, who have kick-started their season with three wins in a week, host Arsenal, who have lost their last two matches, in the League Cup third round while Aston Villa face Birmingham City in another derby and holders Chelsea meet third-tier Walsall. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mike Collett 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Day wins BMW, becomes world number one

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Jason Day claimed his fourth victory in six starts and surged to the world number one ranking after going wire-to-wire to win the BMW Championship by six shots. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Ben Everill, 450 words)

- -

Inkster used pod system to plot U.S. Solheim Cup success

ST LEON-ROT, Germany - The innovative pod system that worked for Paul Azinger at the 2008 Ryder Cup also did the trick for Juli Inkster at the weekend as she engineered the first U.S. Solheim Cup win on European soil since 2007. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Brilliant Brady blows Buffalo away

Tom Brady passed for 466 yards - the second-highest total of his career - and three touchdowns to lead New England in a 40-32 victory over Buffalo. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/(PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 1100 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cardinals snap Cubs' momentum with tight win

Center fielder Tommy Pham and left fielder Stephen Piscotty homered as the Cardinals held off the Cubs 4-3 to snap Chicago's five-game winning streak.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 1000 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

