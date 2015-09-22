Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

England turn attention to Wales

LONDON - England and Wales have bagged the opening wins they expected and attention now shifts to the first of the "big three" showdowns in Pool A when the neighbours meet at Twickenham on Saturday.

New Zealand v Namibia

Namibia's part-timers face toughest test of all

The good news for rank outsiders Namibia is they will be playing against a 'shadow' team when they begin their latest Rugby World Cup adventure on Thursday -- the bad news it is still New Zealand.

Hansen to name All Blacks team to face Namibia

LONDON - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen will make wholesale changes to the side that overcame Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opener when he selects his XV on Tuesday for the game against Pool C outsiders Namibia at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Wallabies look forward to Fiji opener

CARDIFF - Australia begin their Pool A campaign with twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper named in the team to play Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

Changed Fiji face Australia test

CARDIFF - Fiji have made four changes from the side that lost 35-11 to England in their opening Pool A game as they prepare to face the Wallabies.

Springboks players meet reporters

BIRMINGHAM, England - Several Springbok players will meet the press as they continue preparations for Saturday's Pool B match against Samoa.

Return of Gorgodzilla: Georgia's big man signals his intent

LONDON - If there were any doubts about Mamuka Gorgodze's ability to stamp his mark at the Rugby World Cup after a season plagued by injury, the Georgian captain dispelled them in Saturday's 17-10 victory over Tonga.

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, expect througout)

SOCCER

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Getafe (1800)

Espanyol v Valencia (1800)

Granada CF v Real Sociedad (2000)

Atletico seek to maintain strong start in derby with Getafe

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid will be seeking their fourth win in five league matches when they take on local rivals Getafe, while Valencia aim to put their poor start behind them at Espanyol.

Whistles for Nuno as cracks appear in Lim's Valencia project

BARCELONA - Less than a year after being hailed as a hero for saving debt-ridden Valencia, cracks are starting to show in the project of Singapore billionaire Peter Lim with fans questioning the owner's motives and whistling under-fire coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1800)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hamburg SV (1800)

Hertha Berlin v Cologne (1800)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Werder Bremen (1800)

Bayern ready for first major domestic test against Wolfsburg

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich, who have won their first five league games this season, face their first major domestic challenge when they host last season's runners-up and German Cup winners VfL Wolfsburg.

Serie A

Udinese v AC Milan (1845)

Ligue 1

Angers SCO v Stade de Reims (1700)

Paris St Germain v En Avant Guingamp (1900)

English League Cup

Aston Villa v Birmingham City(II) (1845)

Fulham(II) v Stoke City (1845)

Hull City(II) v Swansea City (1845)

Leicester City v West Ham United (1845)

Middlesbrough(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1845)

Preston North End(II) v AFC Bournemouth (1845)

Sunderland v Manchester City (1845)

Reading(II) v Everton (1900)

We will also bring further news from the League Cup pre-match news conferences. Expect throughout

NFL

Colts fall flat against dour Jets

The Indianapolis Colts' once-potent offense fell short of early-season expectations again after Andrew Luck and his team mates succumbed to their second straight defeat against the New York Jets.

BASEBALL

Jeff Samardzija tossed his first career one-hitter while Carlos Sanchez scored both runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of a double header.

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

Copy on merit

