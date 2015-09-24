Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

THURSDAY'S MATCH

New Zealand v Namibia (1900)

Outsiders Namibia face ultimate test against All Blacks

Outsiders Namibia face ultimate test against All Blacks

LONDON - The All Blacks have rung in the changes for their second Group C match at the World Cup but will still field a dazzling array of talent against rank outsiders Namibia who open their tournament at the Olympic Stadium

- -

TEAM NEWS

Lancaster set to reveal new-look England midfield

Lancaster set to reveal new-look England midfield

LONDON - England coach Stuart Lancaster is expected to include Owen Farrell at flyhalf and Sam Burgess at centre when he names a power-packed team to face Wales on Saturday

- -

Vermeulen passion stirs Springbok coach

Vermeulen passion stirs Springbok coach

BIRMINGHAM - Number eight Duane Vermeulen returns after neck surgery to play for South Africa against Samoa with coach Heyneke Meyer saying he could not keep him out of the team.

- -

Samoa name team for Villa Park match

Samoa name team for Villa Park match

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England - Samoa coach Stephen Betham names his team for Saturday's Pool B match against South Africa at Villa Park.

- -

PREVIEWS

Italy v Canada

Italian scrum under the spotlight after French woes

Italian scrum under the spotlight after French woes

LONDON - Italy's ill-discipline, particularly in the scrum, will need to be addressed if the Azzurri are to atone for their opening defeat by France when they take on Canada in Leeds on Saturday.

- -

South Africa v Samoa

Springboks seek to revive World Cup hopes

Springboks seek to revive World Cup hopes

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa, stunned by Japan in their opening match, will be looking to get their campaign back on track on Saturday. But opponents Samoa are capable of inflicting further humiliation on the Springboks.

- -

England v Wales

England ready to repel Welsh in first Pool A showdown

England ready to repel Welsh in first Pool A showdown

LONDON - England and Wales, world-ranked third and fourth, clash at Twickenham knowing the losers will have to beat second-ranked Australia to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals, such is the quality of the World Cup's 'Group of Death'.

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout.

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel, Button and Verstappen in FIA news conference

Vettel, Button and Verstappen in FIA news conference

SUZUKA, Japan - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, last weekend's Singapore winner, joins Dutch teenager Max Verstappen and McLaren's Jenson Button, whose F1 future is in the spotlight, at the FIA news conference ahead of Sunday's race.

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Beaten Barca looking to bounce back at home to Las Palmas

Beaten Barca looking to bounce back at home to Las Palmas

MADRID - Champions Barcelona will look to put Wednesday's shock 4-1 reverse at Celta Vigo behind them when they host promoted Las Palmas on Saturday before Real Madrid are at home to Malaga and Atletico Madrid play at Villarreal.

Real Betis v Deportivo Coruna (2005)

- -

Serie A (1845)

Empoli v Atalanta Bergamo (1845)

- -

Ligue 1 (1700)

Montpellier HSC v Monaco (1655)

- -

Premier League

Rodgers feeling the heat at Liverpool

Rodgers feeling the heat at Liverpool

LONDON - Pressure is something that Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says comes with the territory, but after a dismal run, the odds on him becoming the season's first managerial casualty are swiftly shortening.

LONDON - We will have all the latest team news ahead of this weekend's matches.

- -

Bundesliga

Hanover with their backs to the wall as Wolfsburg await

Hanover with their backs to the wall as Wolfsburg await

BERLIN - Hanover 96 coach Michael Frontzeck is running out of time with his team yet to win this season and with the Lower Saxony derby against VfL Wolfsburg, fresh from their 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich, looming.

- - - -

BASEBALL

Angels pull closer to Astros after 6-5 win

Angels pull closer to Astros after 6-5 win

Third baseman David Freese delivered a two-run double during a three-run eighth inning to help the Angels to a 6-5 win over the Astros on Wednesday that allowed them to close the gap on Houston in the chase of a wild card.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

