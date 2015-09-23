(Fixes slug, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

Wednesday's Matches

Scotland v Japan, Gloucester (1330)

History-makers Japan ready to write Scotland chapter

LONDON - Japan aim to take another scalp when they meet an exciting but inexperienced Scotland side and, having been inspired by their shock victory over South Africa, the cherry and whites will not be intimidated by the Scots who finished last in this year's Six Nations.

Australia v Fiji, Cardiff (1545)

Wallabies kick off campaign against Fiji

CARDIFF - Twice world champions Australia begin their Pool A campaign against a Fiji side who lost their tournament opener to hosts England.

France v Romania, Olympic Stadium, London (1900)

France players keen to impress Saint-Andre

LONDON - France' second match is a chance for players to impress coach Philippe Saint-Andre when they take on Romania in Pool D at the Olympic Stadium. With only four days rest after a 32-10 victory over Italy at Twickenham, Saint-Andre has made 13 changes to his team, possibly a risk but something he was planning all along.

TEAM NEWS

South Africa v Samoa

Springboks name team for Samoa match

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer is expected to ring the change when he names his team for their Pool B match against Samoa at Villa Park.

Argentina v Georgia

Argentina name team to face Georgia

LONDON - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade names his side to face Georgia in Gloucester in a Pool C match they must win after losing their opener to holders New Zealand.

PREVIEWS

New Zealand v Namibia

Namibia's part-timers face toughest test of all

The good news for rank outsiders Namibia is that they will be playing against a 'shadow' team when they begin their latest Rugby World Cup adventure -- the bad news is it is still New Zealand.

Argentina v Georgia

Pumas under no illusions Georgia will give them hard time

LONDON - Argentina face a tough second World Cup test against Georgia, who have improved since the Pumas beat them in the two previous tournaments, when they seek their first Pool C points in Gloucester.

England v Wales

England ready to repel Welsh in first Pool A showdown

LONDON, England and Wales, world-ranked third and fourth, clash at Twickenham knowing the losers will have to beat second-ranked Australia to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals, such is the quality of the World Cup's 'Group of Death'.

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout.

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes seeking reassurance at Suzuka

SUZUKA, Japan - Mercedes go into Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix hoping to show that their baffling lack of pace in Singapore was just a one-off but Lewis Hamilton and team mate Nico Rosberg need some convincing.

We will also move statistics for the race and a drivers' form sheet.

SOCCER

La Liga (1800 unless stated)

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Levante v Eibar

Rayo Vallecano v Sporting Gijon

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (1900)

Las Palmas v Sevilla (2000)

Malaga v Villarreal (2000)

Barca visit Celta aiming to maintain winning La Liga streak

BARCELONA - Barcelona seek to make it five wins out of five in La Liga when they travel to Celta Vigo, while Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas aims to extend his unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they play at Athletic Bilbao.

Bundesliga (1800)

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Augsburg

Hanover 96 v VfB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt

Dortmund out to match Bayern's winning start

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund travel to Hoffenheim, hoping to extend their perfect start in the Bundesliga to six wins and reclaim top spot by matching champions Bayern Munich.

English League Cup (1845 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic (II)

Milton Keynes Dons(II) v Southampton

Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday (II)

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Walsall (III) v Chelsea

Liverpool v Carlisle United (IV) (1900)

Manchester United v Ipswich Town (II) (1900)

Spurs face Arsenal in League Cup

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals Arsenal in the League Cup third round as Manchester United welcome second-tier Ipswich Town, holders Chelsea visit Walsall and Liverpool entertain fourth-tier Carlisle United.

Serie A (1845)

Carpi v Napoli

Chievo Verona v Torino

Fiorentina v Bologna

Inter Milan v Verona

Juventus v Frosinone

Lazio v Genoa

Palermo v Sassuolo

Sampdoria v AS Roma

Inter look to extend perfect start,

MILAN - Inter Milan, who have won their first four Serie A games, host Verona as they attempt to extend their perfect start, while champions Juventus welcome promoted Frosinone, who have lost all their matches so far.

Ligue 1 (1700)

ES Troyes AC v St Etienne

FC Lorient v Caen

GFC Ajaccio v Stade Rennes

Nice v Girondins Bordeaux

Olympique Lyon v Bastia

Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Faltering Lyon and Marseillle in Ligue 1 action

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais host Bastia and Olymqpique Marseille visit Toulouse as the struggling title hopefuls bid to make up ground on leaders Paris St Germain who have opened up a big gap at the top over the chasing pack.

Australia captain Jedinak to miss Jordan clash

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has welcomed back a trio of Asian Cup winners into his 23-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Jordan but captain Mile Jedinak remains sidelined with hamstring troubles.

GOLF

Tour Championship (to 27)

Plenty at stake in season-ending Tour Championship

ATLANTA - Red-hot Australian Jason Day's number one ranking is up for grabs as the Tour Championship brings together the top 30 players on the FedExCup points list in the last event of the playoffs.

CYCLING

World road championships (to 27)

Kiwi Villumsen finally claims time trial gold

RICHMOND, Virginia - New Zealand's Linda Villumsen powered to victory in the road cycling world championship individual time trial on Tuesday, claiming the title that had always eluded her.

BASEBALL

Cubs pitcher Arrieta becomes first 20-game winner

Jake Arrieta became baseball's first 20-game winner of the season with a sharp complete-game outing in the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

Copy on merit

