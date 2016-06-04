Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

BOXING

Boxing great Muhammad Ali dead at age 74

Former world heavyweightchampion Muhammad Ali, whose record-setting boxing career, unprecedented flair for showmanship, and controversial stands made him one of the best-known figures of the 20th century, died on Friday aged 74. (PEOPLE-ALI/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Simpson, 500 words)

FIFA

Blatter among ex-officials to enrich themselves - FIFA

ZURICH - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and two other leading officials were involved in a "coordinated attempt" to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses, world soccer's governing body said. (SOCCER-FIFA/COMPENSATION, moved, by Brian Homewood, 628 words)

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to 5)

Serena aims for fourth Roland Garros title

PARIS - Serena Williams looks to retain her French Open crown, to take her tally of grand slam singles titles to 22, when she meets hard-hitting Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in the final at Roland Garros. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), play starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Julien Pretot and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

Jamaican sprinter Carter fails 2008 doping re-test

KINGSTON - Jamaican Olympic sprint relay gold medallist Nesta Carter has returned a doping violation for a banned stimulant after the re-testing of 454 samples from the 2008 Games, two sources familiar with the case have told Reuters. (SPORT-DOPING-ATHLETICS/CARTER, moved, by Kayon Raynor, 791 words)

SOCCER

Euro 2016 warmup matches

Slovakia v Northern Ireland (1700)

Germany v Hungary (1800)

Austria v Netherlands (1930)

France v Scotland (2000)

We will provide match reports of all the above games (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/HOME TEAM)

African Nations Cup qualifying

Burundi v Senegal (1500)

Rwanda v Mozambique (1530)

Sao Tome e Principe v Cape Verde Islands (1530)

Botswana v Niger (1600)

Guinea Bissau v Zambia (1600)

Namibia v Niger (1600)

Tanzania v Egypt (1600)

Sierra Leone v Sudan (1630)

South Sudan v Mali (1630)

Gambia v South Africa (1700)

Ivory Coast v Gabon (1730)

Egypt and Senegal on brink of qualification

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt and Senegal need a point from their matches to book a berth at next year's finals in Gabon. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio (to 5)

Late birdie blitz earns Kuchar tie for early lead

Former champion Matt Kuchar continued his love affair with the tournament as he took advantage of calm conditions with a late birdie flurry to surge into a two-way tie for the early lead in the second round. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 452 words)

LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Galloway, New Jersey (to 5)

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist overcame a poor start with nine birdies in her last 12 holes for a seven-under-par 64 and a share of the first-round lead at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday in New Jersey. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

European Tour: Nordea Masters, Stockholm (to 5)

Fitzpatrick in charge in Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick takes a three-stroke lead into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

CRICKET

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

Narine, Pollard in triumphant return for West Indies

Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard made triumphant returns to the West Indies team in a comfortable victory over South Africa in the opening match in a triangular one-day international series. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, moved, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Amlan Chakraborty)