SOCCER

European Championship

We will bring you the latest team news ahead of Euro 2016, which kicks off with hosts France playing Romania in Paris on Friday.

England's return stirs unhappy Marseille memories

The last time England played a tournament match in Marseille, at the 1998 World Cup, their 2-0 victory over Tunisia was barely noticed amid three days of hooliganism and violence that blighted the city.

Copa America Centenario

Injury-hit Brazil face Haiti in Copa America

Brazil coach Dunga may be tempted to ring the changes against Haiti in Orlando after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in their opener.

OLYMPICS

China cool on hopes of Rio badminton sweep

SYDNEY - China's mighty badminton team swept all five titles at the London Games but are playing down their chances of defending them all at Rio.

NBA

Cavs try to give title hopes a boost

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers, down 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, try to breathe new life into the series when they host Game Three against the Golden State Warriors, who are two wins away from a repeat title.

MOTOR RACING

Canadian Formula One Grand Prix

Recharged Ricciardo can be a handful for Hamilton

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton is fired up for a fifth Canadian Grand Prix win this weekend but Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who took his first Formula One victory in Montreal two years ago, is over his Monaco misery and up for the fight.

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the seventh round of the season

BASEBALL

Darvish takes the mound for Rangers

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish (2-0) makes his third start since returning from elbow surgery when Texas host Houston in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

