Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to 10)

Portugal v Wales semi-final, Lyon

It will be virgin territory for Wales when they face Portugal in the Euro 2016 semi-finals yet their opponents could be forgiven a sense of deja vu as they step on to the pitch in Lyon on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO-POR-WAL/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon championships (to 10)

Murray, Federer highlight men's quarter-finals

LONDON - Roger Federer chases an 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance when he takes on Croatian Marin Cilic while Andy Murray looks to keep up his dominance over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. We will also have a preview of Thursday's women semi-finals. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, John Stonestreet, Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

MOTOR RACING

British Grand Prix

Austria collision hangs over Hamilton's home race

LONDON - Last weekend's collision in Austria between the battling Mercedes team mates hangs over the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton seeks to win for the third year in a row at his home Silverstone circuit. (MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's 10th round of the 21-race season

CYCLING

Tour de France

Alaphilippe, Valverde eyeing yellow

LE LIORAN, France - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Spain's Alejandro Valverde have a good chance of claiming the overall leader's yellow jersey at the end of the fifth stage, a 216-km trek through the Massif Central mountains. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

U.S. Olympics athletics trials (to 10)

Hammer throwers take center stage at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Oregon - Finals in the men's and women's hammer throw are scheduled at the U.S. Olympic trials as competition resumes at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field after a rest day. (ATHLETICS-OLYMPICS-USA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Giants' Cueto eyes win No. 13

Right-hander Johnny Cueto, seeking a 13th victory that would move him into the National League lead for wins, takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants versus the visiting Colorado Rockies in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moving shortly, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

