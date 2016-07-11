Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

Veterans stand out as newcomers dominate U.S. team for Rio

EUGENE, Oregon - With Allyson Felix and Ashton Eaton leading the way and speedsters Justin Gatlin and LaShawn bidding to upend Usain Bolt, sprints, jumps and the multi-events will be the United States' best hopes for medals at next month's Rio Games. (ATHLETICS-OLYMPICS-USA/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 500 words)

Bolt expected to be named on Jamaican Olympic team

KINGSTON - Usain Bolt, winner of the 100 and 200 metres at the past two Olympics and the world record holder in both events, is expected to head a powerful Jamaican sprint lineup headed to Rio when the country's team in announced. (ATHLETICS-OLYMPICS-JAMAICA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Kayon Raynor, 400 words)

Rio, fame and fortune beckon Biles

SAN JOSE - In a nod to the utter domination of her sport Simone Biles has already entered the discussion as the greatest gymnast of all-time even though the petite powerhouse has yet to turn a single sommersault on the Olympic stage. But the dynamo is poised to put her stamp on the Rio Games after another dominating effort at the U.S. Olympic trials. (GYMNASTICS-OLYMPICS-USA/BILES (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 750 words)

INTERVIEW-Mills sees long-awaited medal for Australia in Rio

MELBOURNE - San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills sees a maiden podium spot for Australia at the Olympic basketball tournament in Rio after heart-breaking near-misses at Games past (OLYMPICS-RIO/BASKETBALL-AUSTRALIA-MILLS (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT, by Ian Ransom, 700 words)

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Day, Johnson, Montgomerie discuss Troon plans

TROON, Scotland - World number one Jason Day, defending champion Zach Johnson and Britain's Colin Montgomerie are among the players due to host news conferences as the countdown begins to the third major of the year that starts on Thursday. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)